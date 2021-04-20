2021 Susan G. Komen MBC Impact Series to Provide Year-Long Resource for MBC Community

Free Online Series Provides Monthly Programming, Connecting People to Experts & Latest Info

Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, today unveiled the schedule for its 2021 MBC Impact Series. The free, monthly series of live educational events provides people living with metastatic breast cancer and their loved ones with a safe, collaborative space to gather information related to their disease and discover practical resources to help make decisions for improved physical and emotional health. Register for the Komen MBC Impact Series at www.komen.org/mbcseries.

Metastatic breast cancer (also known as stage IV) is breast cancer that has spread beyond the breast and nearby lymph nodes to other parts of the body (most often the bones, lungs, liver or brain). It’s estimated there are more than 168,000 women living with metastatic breast cancer in the U.S.

“We are excited to announce this year’s MBC Impact Series, which will kick off April 26th,” said Victoria Wolodzko, Komen’s senior vice president of mission. “Those who are living with MBC rely on cutting edge research, as well as information about treatment and support to guide their lifelong care. Through this series, we hope to provide those living with metastatic breast cancer and their caregivers access to the world’s leaders in the field, and the ability to connect with fellow patients, directly at their doorsteps.”

The MBC Impact Series grew out of local in-person events hosted across the country. Due to health precautions during the ongoing pandemic, the series moved to an online format last year, which increased access to these events to anyone, regardless of where they lived or their current health status. New this year, the programming for the series was developed as a year-long conversation with attendees, presenting new information and speakers each month.

The 2021 MBC Impact Series kicks off on Monday, April 26th with a foundational conversation – “Metastatic Breast Cancer 101.” This event will cover the basics of MBC – what MBC is, the principles and goals of therapy, and new treatments for the disease – with Ben Ho Park, M.D., Ph.D., the Donna S. Hall Professor of Medicine and Director of Hematology and Oncology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Dr. Park is a leader in the field of identifying biomarkers for detecting residual disease – also known as liquid biopsies – and breast cancer-specific gene mutations. In addition, this event will feature Larissa Korde, M.D., Head of Breast Cancer and Melanoma Therapeutics at the National Cancer Institute, who will discuss lifesaving clinical trials. Following these presentations, attendees will hear from others who are living with metastatic breast cancer and their approach to living with the disease.

The series was developed in partnership with MBC patients to reflect the diverse needs of the MBC Community. “I was excited to provide my feedback on the design and content of this important series,” said Joy Jenrette, a patient advocate who is living with metastatic breast cancer. “The Komen MBC Impact Series reflects many of the perspectives and challenges that MBC patients and their families experience every day and provides valuable information from leading experts and resources that we can tap into.”

The Komen MBC Impact Series continues each month through December. Future topics include:

Improving Quality of Life

MBC in the Black Community

MBC Public Policy and Advocacy

Legal and Financial Issues

MBC in the Hispanic/Latina Community

MBC and Hope

MBC Caregiver Support

Resources for Mental Health and Wellness

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit www.komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social media at komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

