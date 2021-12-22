2021 United States Investing Championship Eleven Month Results

The United States Investing Championship today reported the leaders for the first eleven months of the 2021 competition, which involved 338 top traders from around the world. The United States Investing Championship is a real money verified competition which gives up-and-coming traders an opportunity to showcase their talent on the world stage. Prior top performers include Paul Tudor Jones and Louis Bacon. Participants specify an account number at the beginning of the year for tracking purposes. Brokerage statements associated with that account are used to verify performance claims. The competition began in 1983 and ran for fifteen years. It was restarted in 2019.

The leader in the $1,000,000+ stock division after eleven months is Mark Minervini, + 325.2%, a world record. Mr. Minervini is the author of two best-selling trading books, Trade Like a Stock Market Wizard and Think & Trade Like a Champion. He also finished first in the United States Investing Championship in 1997. In second, + 91.8%, is Vibha Jha. Miss Jha was the top performing female in the 2020 competition, finishing + 155.2% in stocks in the under $1,000,000 division.

UNITED STATES INVESTING CHAMPIONSHIP

Thru 11/30/2021 (338 entrants)

Some contestants have elected to report yearly

Past performance is no guarantee of future results

STOCK DIVISION, $1,000,000+ ACCOUNTS Contestant Gain Mark Minervini 325.2 Vibha Jha 91.8 Hsiu-Ping Peng 13.0

STOCK DIVISION Roy Mattox 211.8 Gordon Faux 136.0 Brandon Warnock 99.7 Javi Medina 93.3 Carlos Martinez 86.9 WM Kerry Brown 86.0 Ryan Gibson 84.7 Nishit Mehta 72.7 Jeff Sun 69.3 F. Bodd 64.6 Sundeep Idlani 63.2 Henry Mamani 57.6 Elias Silva 57.1 Sean Ryan 51.0 Levan Seperteladze 43.2 Bing Han 29.7 Samuel Gann 26.1 Hipolito Rafaile 21.5 Marcin Dydak 19.1 Junior Vasquez 18.3 Jose Burgos 12.0 Alexis Pirchio 8.7 Matthew Nocton 7.5 Karsten Schwaak 3.8 Joe Bohr 3.5 Satish Karanam 2.1

ENHANCED GROWTH Saurabh Bhatt 173.0 Levan Seperteladze 79.7 Salvador Palma/Shortvol 77.2 Christian Fromhertz 75.0 ZI Capital 67.0 Anton Ie 48.6 Nick Marino 45.7 Kumar & Naden Dhanesh 41.5 Ambrish Kinariwala 35.3 Opvision Enterprises, Inc. 22.5 Mitesh Mehta 12.6 JE Arteaga 12.3

Leading after eleven months in the under $1,000,000 stock division, is Roy Mattox, + 211.8%. Mr. Mattox is Chief Market Strategist and Portfolio Manager of Integrated Financial Strategies, in Charlotte, North Carolina. He grew up in Bogalusa, LA, and received an MBA from LSU. In second place, + 136%, is Gordon Faux. Mr. Faux is Chief Executive Officer of Invescore Global Asset Management, LLC, based in New York City. He received an MBA from Columbia Business School. Third is Brandon Warnock, + 99.7%. Mr. Warnock was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. He is currently a junior at Towson University who plays on their baseball team.

Among participants in the enhanced growth division trading accounts of less than $1,000,000, the leader after eleven months is Saurabh Bhatt, + 173%. My Bhatt is from Toronto, Canada. He is a software developer and project manager. In second place, + 79.7%, is Levan Seperteladze. Mr. Seperteladze grew up in Tbilisi, Georgia (part of the former Soviet Union). He then moved to North Carolina, where he received a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, and a Master’s degree in International Management from High Point University. He has been trading since 2008. In third place, + 77.2%, is Salvador Palma, from Chile. Mr. Palma was previously an analyst for Moneda Asset Management and MBI.

Over the years, the United States Investing Championship has attracted legendary traders, including Paul Tudor Jones, Louis Bacon, Dr. Edward O. Thorpe, Mark Strome, Mark Minervini, David Ryan, Doug Kass, Sheen Kassouf, Marty Schwartz, Frankie Joe, Tom Basso, Cedd Moses, Gil Blake, Robert Prechter, Jr., and Bruno Combier.

The standings appear on the website financial-competitions.com, and are carried by various media outlets. Financial-competitions.com allows traders to enter the competition and provides copies of past articles about top performers which appeared in Barron’s, the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and other financial publications. Late entries are tracked from the date of their entry, so everyone starts with a gain of zero percent.

Entries for the 2022 competition are currently being accepted at financial-competitions.com.

The contest coordinator, Dr. Norman Zadeh, taught Operations Research in a visiting capacity at Stanford, UCLA, UC Irvine and Columbia universities between 1975 and 1983. Dr. Zadeh managed hedge funds from 1991 to 2012. From 1996 to 2017, he was president of Perfect 10, Inc., which published Perfect 10 magazine. Perfect 10 was ultimately destroyed by a Ninth Circuit appellate ruling that the Recording Industry Association of America argued went against all established law. A former professional gambler, Dr. Zadeh is the son of Lotfi Zadeh, the creator of fuzzy logic. Norm is the author of four books, Fox News: The Enemy Within (just released), The Rise and Fall of Perfect 10 (released in 2021), Hold’em Poker Super Strategy (released in 2020), and Winning Poker Systems (Prentice Hall, 1974).

For more information, contact Dr. Norman Zadeh at normanzada2@gmail.com, normanz@earthlink.net, or norman@financial-competitions.com, or call 310-409-7193.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005142/en/