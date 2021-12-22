Log in
2021 United States Investing Championship Eleven Month Results

12/22/2021 | 08:16am EST
The United States Investing Championship today reported the leaders for the first eleven months of the 2021 competition, which involved 338 top traders from around the world. The United States Investing Championship is a real money verified competition which gives up-and-coming traders an opportunity to showcase their talent on the world stage. Prior top performers include Paul Tudor Jones and Louis Bacon. Participants specify an account number at the beginning of the year for tracking purposes. Brokerage statements associated with that account are used to verify performance claims. The competition began in 1983 and ran for fifteen years. It was restarted in 2019.

The leader in the $1,000,000+ stock division after eleven months is Mark Minervini, + 325.2%, a world record. Mr. Minervini is the author of two best-selling trading books, Trade Like a Stock Market Wizard and Think & Trade Like a Champion. He also finished first in the United States Investing Championship in 1997. In second, + 91.8%, is Vibha Jha. Miss Jha was the top performing female in the 2020 competition, finishing + 155.2% in stocks in the under $1,000,000 division.

UNITED STATES INVESTING CHAMPIONSHIP
Thru 11/30/2021 (338 entrants)
Some contestants have elected to report yearly
Past performance is no guarantee of future results

STOCK DIVISION, $1,000,000+ ACCOUNTS

 

Contestant

Gain

Mark Minervini

325.2

Vibha Jha

91.8

Hsiu-Ping Peng

13.0

STOCK DIVISION

 

Roy Mattox

211.8

Gordon Faux

136.0

Brandon Warnock

99.7

Javi Medina

93.3

Carlos Martinez

86.9

WM Kerry Brown

86.0

Ryan Gibson

84.7

Nishit Mehta

72.7

Jeff Sun

69.3

F. Bodd

64.6

Sundeep Idlani

63.2

Henry Mamani

57.6

Elias Silva

57.1

Sean Ryan

51.0

Levan Seperteladze

43.2

Bing Han

29.7

Samuel Gann

26.1

Hipolito Rafaile

21.5

Marcin Dydak

19.1

Junior Vasquez

18.3

Jose Burgos

12.0

Alexis Pirchio

8.7

Matthew Nocton

7.5

Karsten Schwaak

3.8

Joe Bohr

3.5

Satish Karanam

2.1

ENHANCED GROWTH

 

Saurabh Bhatt

173.0

Levan Seperteladze

79.7

Salvador Palma/Shortvol

77.2

Christian Fromhertz

75.0

ZI Capital

67.0

Anton Ie

48.6

Nick Marino

45.7

Kumar & Naden Dhanesh

41.5

Ambrish Kinariwala

35.3

Opvision Enterprises, Inc.

22.5

Mitesh Mehta

12.6

JE Arteaga

12.3

Leading after eleven months in the under $1,000,000 stock division, is Roy Mattox, + 211.8%. Mr. Mattox is Chief Market Strategist and Portfolio Manager of Integrated Financial Strategies, in Charlotte, North Carolina. He grew up in Bogalusa, LA, and received an MBA from LSU. In second place, + 136%, is Gordon Faux. Mr. Faux is Chief Executive Officer of Invescore Global Asset Management, LLC, based in New York City. He received an MBA from Columbia Business School. Third is Brandon Warnock, + 99.7%. Mr. Warnock was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. He is currently a junior at Towson University who plays on their baseball team.

Among participants in the enhanced growth division trading accounts of less than $1,000,000, the leader after eleven months is Saurabh Bhatt, + 173%. My Bhatt is from Toronto, Canada. He is a software developer and project manager. In second place, + 79.7%, is Levan Seperteladze. Mr. Seperteladze grew up in Tbilisi, Georgia (part of the former Soviet Union). He then moved to North Carolina, where he received a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, and a Master’s degree in International Management from High Point University. He has been trading since 2008. In third place, + 77.2%, is Salvador Palma, from Chile. Mr. Palma was previously an analyst for Moneda Asset Management and MBI.

Over the years, the United States Investing Championship has attracted legendary traders, including Paul Tudor Jones, Louis Bacon, Dr. Edward O. Thorpe, Mark Strome, Mark Minervini, David Ryan, Doug Kass, Sheen Kassouf, Marty Schwartz, Frankie Joe, Tom Basso, Cedd Moses, Gil Blake, Robert Prechter, Jr., and Bruno Combier.

The standings appear on the website financial-competitions.com, and are carried by various media outlets. Financial-competitions.com allows traders to enter the competition and provides copies of past articles about top performers which appeared in Barron’s, the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and other financial publications. Late entries are tracked from the date of their entry, so everyone starts with a gain of zero percent.

Entries for the 2022 competition are currently being accepted at financial-competitions.com.

The contest coordinator, Dr. Norman Zadeh, taught Operations Research in a visiting capacity at Stanford, UCLA, UC Irvine and Columbia universities between 1975 and 1983. Dr. Zadeh managed hedge funds from 1991 to 2012. From 1996 to 2017, he was president of Perfect 10, Inc., which published Perfect 10 magazine. Perfect 10 was ultimately destroyed by a Ninth Circuit appellate ruling that the Recording Industry Association of America argued went against all established law. A former professional gambler, Dr. Zadeh is the son of Lotfi Zadeh, the creator of fuzzy logic. Norm is the author of four books, Fox News: The Enemy Within (just released), The Rise and Fall of Perfect 10 (released in 2021), Hold’em Poker Super Strategy (released in 2020), and Winning Poker Systems (Prentice Hall, 1974).

For more information, contact Dr. Norman Zadeh at normanzada2@gmail.com, normanz@earthlink.net, or norman@financial-competitions.com, or call 310-409-7193.


© Business Wire 2021
