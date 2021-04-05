2021 VIB AGM: Focus on core products and services with high technology, approved the proposal about 40% bonus share

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Vietnam International Bank (VIB, Vietnam - Stock code: VIB) held the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on March 24, 2021 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Summarize 2020 with impressive growth results maintained for many consecutive years

According to the report at the meeting, in 2020, total assets of VIB increased by 33% compared to the beginning of the year, reached VND 245 trillion. Profit before tax increased by 42% compared to 2019, reached VND 5,803 billion. With this profit, the Return On Equity (ROE) reached 30%, helping VIB continued to maintain its position in highest group of banking industry in terms of business performance. Meanwhile, NPLs continued to fall below 1.5%.

VIB has made a mark on the market as a leading retail bank with an average annual growth rate of over 50% in the past four years, ranked at the top of the industry with good asset quality. The retail outstanding balance was 84% of total outstanding balance, of which over 95% retail loans has collateral.

VIB is one of the market leaders in terms of scale, quality and growth rate about core retail banking products and services such as auto loans, mortgage, business loans, payment services, deposits, insurance. The bank also focused on investment and development of high-tech products and services.

VIB's pioneering steps in digital transformation and application of leading technologies have drastically changed the user experience, especially in essential consumer activities such as card payments and e-banking, and contribute to creating a breakthrough in cashless payment technology. Particularly, MyVIB application has been rated as the best digital banking of the year and the best customer experience in Vietnam by The Asset magazine for four consecutive years.

As the first private commercial joint stock bank to complete 3 pillars of Basel II standards, VIB continues to be a pioneer in the pilot application of Basel III standards in risk management. This demonstrates VIB's commitment towards international standards to ensure effective risk management coupled with strong quality growth.

VIB sets business plan for 2021 to continue sustainable growth, based on strong governance

VIB's AGM agreed to approve business plan for 2021. Specifically, total assets are expected to increase 26%, bringing the bank's assets to over VND 300 trillion. Depending on the credit growth limit approved by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), credit balance is targeted to reach VND 225 trillion, equivalent of 31% - possible growth on the basis of intrinsic competencies. Capital balance is expected to reach VND 235 trillion, equivalent to credit growth. Depending on diversifying income sources from credit activities and service fee revenue, increasing the technology content in products and services, profit before tax is targeted to increase 29%, reach over VND 7,500 billion.

The AGM approved the plan to raise capital via bonus shares and public offering

With strong growth over the past years along with the bank's financial potential and specific business strategies, VIB's AGM approved the capital increase plan, including raising capital via paying dividends in shares 40% and issuing additional shares. The charter capital expected to after these capital increase plans is about VND 16,000 billion, optimizing for the strong growth of total assets and meet safety ratios in business in 2021.

Continuing the10-year transformation journey 2017-2026, leading in scale and quality in many core businesses

With the spirit of continuous innovation and creativity in the transformation journey, VIB is focusing on developing financial solutions with high technology to best meet customers' needs and bringing outstanding experience for them.

The AGM also believed that the 10-year transformation journey 2017-2026 will continue to witness the bank's sustainable, customer-oriented growth, and affirm VIB's leading position in quality and and scale.

All reports and proposals of the Board of Directors and Supervisory Board were approved by 2021 VIB AGM Shareholders.

