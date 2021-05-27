Log in
2021 Vacation Internship Programme (VIP)

05/27/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
VACATION INTERNSHIP

PROGRAMME

The Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago's annual Vacation Internship Programme (VIP) usually runs from mid-June to the ﬁrst week of August and would have seen its 18th instalment this year. Last year the Bank cancelled the Programme due to the covid-19 pandemic and given the current developments, we regret to advise that the VIP will be cancelled for 2021 as it is not practical under the circumstances. The Bank looks forward to hosting this programme in 2022.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 18:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
