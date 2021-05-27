2021 Vacation Internship Programme (VIP)

VACATION INTERNSHIP
PROGRAMME
The Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago's annual Vacation Internship Programme (VIP) usually runs from mid-June to the ﬁrst week of August and would have seen its 18th instalment this year. Last year the Bank cancelled the Programme due to the covid-19 pandemic and given the current developments, we regret to advise that the VIP will be cancelled for 2021 as it is not practical under the circumstances. The Bank looks forward to hosting this programme in 2022.
Disclaimer
