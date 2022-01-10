Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2021 foreign direct investment pledges and arrivals to Korea both score record high

01/10/2022 | 02:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy announced on January 10 of 2022 that the annual foreign direct investments (FDIs) for 2021 increased by 42.3 percent to USD 29.5 billion. The FDIs that actually arrived in Korea over the same period expanded 57.5 percent to $18.0 billion.

Both FDI pledges and arrivals recorded all-time high annual figures on record.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, robust influx factors within the supply chain, vaccine and bio-healthcare, hydrogen economy and energy policy roll-out prospects contributed to an expansion in recovery and investment.

By industry, investment pledged to the manufacturing sector contracted 16.2 percent to $5.0 billion in 2021. However, the FDI arrived gained 26.1 percent to $2.8 billion. Investments to core MPEs (materials, parts, equipment) maintained its steady upward pace, helping to stabilize the supply chain. By FDI arrived, food products, transport machinery, electrical and electronics, and machine equipment/precision medical devices saw growth, whereas areas like chemical engineering and pharmaceuticals experienced declines.

The service sector for 2021 saw a leap in pledged investment of $23.6 billion, up 64.2 percent from last year. The FDI arrived jumped 68.6 percent to $15.0 billion. Investments in information and communications technology, wholesale/retail, and R&D advanced, while those for insurance and real estate fell.

By region, FDI commitments from the U.S. to Korea for 2021 dropped by 0.9 percent to $5.3 billion and those arrived hiked 138.9 percent to $2.5 billion.

Investment from the EU soared 169.0 percent to $12.8 billion and that actually arrived amounted to $7.9 billion, up 98.3 percent.

FDI pledges from Japan to Korea jumped 52.8 percent to $1.2 billion, and those actually arrived increased 20.1 percent to $0.7 billion.

Investments pledged from China and other regions (including Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and Malaysia) surged 38.1 percent to $7.5 billion, and those actually arrived soared 63.4 percent to $4.9 billion.

By type, greenfield investment pledged to Korea saw a 24.7 percent growth to $18.1 billion, and that arrived saw a 61.4 percent increase to $10.0 billion.

For M&A investments of 2021, FDI pledged recorded $11.4 billion, posting a 83.2 percent rise. M&A investments that arrived recorded $8.1 billion, up 53.0 percent.

*Short version

Disclaimer

Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 07:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
02:46aBalco Group updates its financial targets
AQ
02:45aBOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LTD (EUR) : Newsletter December 2021
AQ
02:45aBOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LTD (GBP) : Newsletter December 2021
AQ
02:45aEFECTE PLC : Share subscriptions with options
AQ
02:44aChina iron ore futures drop on worries over local Omicron cases
RE
02:42aHUDDLESTOCK FINTECH AS (OSE : HUDL) Ramtin Matin to join the Board of Directors
AQ
02:41aPlus500 expects annual results to top market view despite weaker Q4
RE
02:40aYara Starts Wind-Down of Sourcing in Belarus as Sanctions Hit Supply Chain
DJ
02:39aOil prices edge up on Kazakhstan, Libyan supply worries
RE
02:39aVODAFONE : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese developer Shimao puts all property projects on sale - Caixin
2Dollar firm as inflation test looms
3NYC building space heater malfunction sparks fire that kills 19, includ..
4French IT consulting company Atos issues a new profit warning
5IMF says emerging economies must prepare for Fed policy tightening

HOT NEWS