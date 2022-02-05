2022/02/05China, Mongolia to expand cooperation in infrastructure, fighting COVID-19

BEIJING - Premier Li Keqiang pledged to push forward the cooperation between China and Mongolia in areas including infrastructure and pandemic containment.

Premier Li made the remarks on Feb 5 while meeting with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, who came to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Noting that China and Mongolia are good neighbors, friends and partners, Premier Li said China will give priority to ensuring the smooth operation of the ports on both sides to expand bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

Premier Li also pledged to promote the construction of railway, highway and energy projects, and carry out cooperation in the spirit of friendship and in accordance with market principles and business rules, adding that China will continue to provide support and assistance within its capacity to Mongolia in its fight against COVID-19.

Oyun-Erdene thanked China for its anti-pandemic support and expressed hope to work with China in fighting COVID-19 and keep border ports open.

Oyun-Erdene also suggested that the two countries should better align their development strategies, and deepen cooperation in energy and mining, transportation infrastructure and desertification prevention and control.