2022/02/05Premier: China to expand trade, investment cooperation with Bosnia and Herzegovina

02/05/2022 | 10:18am EST
BEIJING - Premier Li Keqiang said China is willing to expand its trade and investment cooperation with Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH).

Premier Li made the remarks while meeting with Chairman of the Council of Ministers of BiH Zoran Tegeltija in Beijing on Feb 5.

China is ready to work with BiH to consolidate the positive momentum for the development of bilateral relations and push for further achievements in practical cooperation.

He said that China will import more high-quality specialty agricultural products from BiH, promote the implementation of energy and infrastructure cooperation projects, and continue to step up anti-pandemic cooperation, providing assistance to the best of its capacity to BiH for fighting COVID-19.

Tegeltija said that BiH has always been upholding the one-China principle and holds that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.

He added that BiH attaches great importance to cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries.

Disclaimer

Premier of the Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 05 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2022 15:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
