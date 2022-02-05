2022/02/05Premier calls for enhanced cooperation with Papua New Guinea

BEIJING - Premier Li Keqiang on Feb 5 called on China and Papua New Guinea to enhance political mutual trust and expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

Premier Li made the remarks in Beijing when meeting with Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape via video link.

Noting that Papua New Guinea is an important cooperative partner of China in the South Pacific region, Premier Li said China is willing to work with Papua New Guinea to enhance political mutual trust, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, expand people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and promote new development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

He said China is willing to expand cooperation with Papua New Guinea in such fields as infrastructure, energy resources, agriculture, forestry and fishery, and welcomes more high-quality fishery products from Papua New Guinea to enter the Chinese market.

It is hoped that the two sides will speed up the joint feasibility study of a free trade agreement, Premier Li added.

He said China will continue to support Papua New Guinea's fight against the pandemic, and stands ready to enhance communication and coordination with Papua New Guinea in international and regional affairs to safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

Marape said that the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games fully demonstrated the spirit of solidarity, and expressed thanks for China's help in its fight against the pandemic.

Papua New Guinea adheres to the one-China principle, firmly supports China in safeguarding the national sovereignty, and is willing to strengthen political exchanges with China and deepen cooperation on fishery, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, Marape said.