Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

2022/02/05Premier calls for enhanced cooperation with Papua New Guinea

02/05/2022 | 10:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING - Premier Li Keqiang on Feb 5 called on China and Papua New Guinea to enhance political mutual trust and expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

Premier Li made the remarks in Beijing when meeting with Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape via video link.

Noting that Papua New Guinea is an important cooperative partner of China in the South Pacific region, Premier Li said China is willing to work with Papua New Guinea to enhance political mutual trust, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, expand people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and promote new development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

He said China is willing to expand cooperation with Papua New Guinea in such fields as infrastructure, energy resources, agriculture, forestry and fishery, and welcomes more high-quality fishery products from Papua New Guinea to enter the Chinese market.

It is hoped that the two sides will speed up the joint feasibility study of a free trade agreement, Premier Li added.

He said China will continue to support Papua New Guinea's fight against the pandemic, and stands ready to enhance communication and coordination with Papua New Guinea in international and regional affairs to safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

Marape said that the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games fully demonstrated the spirit of solidarity, and expressed thanks for China's help in its fight against the pandemic.

Papua New Guinea adheres to the one-China principle, firmly supports China in safeguarding the national sovereignty, and is willing to strengthen political exchanges with China and deepen cooperation on fishery, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, Marape said.

Disclaimer

Premier of the Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 05 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2022 15:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:45aQueen Elizabeth begins celebrations to mark 70 years on throne
RE
10:39aFrance's Macron, in call with UK's PM, says dialogue needed on Ukraine
RE
10:38aFrance's Macron, in call with UK's PM, says dialogue needed on Ukraine
RE
10:19aMike Lynch steps down as Darktrace adviser as he fights extradition to U.S. -Telegraph
RE
10:18a2022/02/05PREMIER : China to expand trade, investment cooperation with Bosnia and Herzegovina
PU
10:18a2022/02/05Premier calls for enhanced cooperation with Papua New Guinea
PU
10:18aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC : Union Budget 2022-23 is a direction setting budget aimed at making India future ready – Shri Piyush Goyal
PU
10:08aMoroccan rescuers dig to within a metre of child trapped in well
RE
10:08aMoroccan rescuers dig to within a metre of child trapped in well
RE
10:01aFour hurt in bomb blast in busy market in east Congo - police
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon surges with record $190 billion gain in value
2Amazon is exploring offer for Peloton, source says; report says Nike al..
3Bitcoin mimics stocks rally, hits 2-week high
4Republicans censure Cheney, Kinzinger, call Jan. 6 probe attack on 'leg..
5Minneapolis mayor suspends no-knock warrants after police killing of Bl..

HOT NEWS