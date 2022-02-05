Log in
2022/02/05Premier stresses practical cooperation with Pakistan

02/05/2022 | 09:58am EST
BEIJING - Premier Li Keqiang on Feb 5 expressed willingness to strengthen all-dimensional practical cooperation with Pakistan.

While meeting with visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Premier Li said China always takes Pakistan as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy and supports Pakistan's pursuit of prosperity.

Premier Li said China supports its enterprises to invest in Pakistan, and appreciates the Pakistani government's efforts to safeguard the safety of Chinese firms and personnel in the country.

China will actively consider expanding the import of agricultural products from Pakistan, Premier Li said.

Khan said the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership with China is the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy.

Pakistan is firmly committed to the flagship project of the Pakistan-China Economic Corridor and will continue strengthening cooperation in multiple fields, he said, adding that the country will do its utmost to ensure the safety of the Chinese people and projects in Pakistan.

Disclaimer

Premier of the Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 05 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2022 14:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
