2022 - 1st Quarter

OMB Control No. 1505-0261

Agenda - February 2022 Refunding

Treasury Dealer Calls: January 27 - January 28, 2022

Dealer ___________________

To allow more time for discussion, please e-mail your responses prior to 12:00 PM on Monday, January 24, 2022 to Debt.Management@treasury.govand NY.QTR@ny.frb.org. Even if you are not scheduled to meet with Treasury officials this quarter, your responses are still appreciated.

Central Range that would not I. Privately-Held Marketable Borrowing Estimates1 Estimate surprise you Low/High January-March 2022 Privately-Held Net Marketable Borrowing / Ending Cash Balance / SOMA Redemptions of Treasury Securities / April-June 2022 Privately-Held Net Marketable Borrowing / Ending Cash Balance / SOMA Redemptions of Treasury Securities / FY 2022 Privately-Held Net Marketable Borrowing / Ending Cash Balance / SOMA Redemptions of Treasury Securities / FY 2023 Privately-Held Net Marketable Borrowing / Ending Cash Balance / SOMA Redemptions of Treasury Securities / FY 2024 Privately-Held Net Marketable Borrowing / Ending Cash Balance / SOMA Redemptions of Treasury Securities /

II. Budget Deficit and Growth Estimates

FY 2022 / FY 2023 / FY 2024 / Real GDP (4Q/4Q % Chg) CY 2022 / Real GDP (4Q/4Q % Chg) CY 2023 / Nominal GDP (4Q/4Q % Chg) CY 2022 / Nominal GDP (4Q/4Q % Chg) CY 2023 / III. Quarterly Note and Bond Issuance Estimates 3-year note (Feb/Mar/Apr) / / / / - / / 10-year note (Feb) / 10-year note reopening (Mar/Apr) / / - / 20-year bond (Feb) / 20-year bond reopening (Mar/Apr) / / - / 30-year bond (Feb) / 30-year bond reopening (Mar/Apr) / / - / 2-year note (Feb/Mar/Apr) / / / / - / / 5-year note (Feb/Mar/Apr) / / / / - / / 7-year note (Feb/Mar/Apr) / / / / - / / 30-year TIPS (Feb) / 10-year TIPS reopening (Mar) / 5-year TIPS (Apr) /

1 Privately-held marketable borrowing excludes rollovers (auction "add-ons") of Treasury securities held in the Federal Reserve

System Open Market Account (SOMA) but includes financing required due to SOMA redemptions. Secondary market purchases of Treasury securities by SOMA do not directly change net privately-held marketable borrowing but, all else equal, when the securities mature and assuming the Federal Reserve does not redeem any maturing securities, would increase the amount of cash raised for a given privately-held auction size by increasing the SOMA "add-on" amount.