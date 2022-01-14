2022 - 1st Quarter

OMB Control No. 1505-0261
Agenda - February 2022 Refunding
Treasury Dealer Calls: January 27 - January 28, 2022
Dealer ___________________
To allow more time for discussion, please e-mail your responses prior to 12:00 PM on Monday, January 24, 2022 to Debt.Management@treasury.govand NY.QTR@ny.frb.org. Even if you are not scheduled to meet with Treasury officials this quarter, your responses are still appreciated.
I. Privately-Held Marketable Borrowing Estimates1
January-March 2022 Privately-Held Net Marketable Borrowing
April-June 2022 Privately-Held Net Marketable Borrowing
FY 2022 Privately-Held Net Marketable Borrowing
FY 2023 Privately-Held Net Marketable Borrowing
FY 2024 Privately-Held Net Marketable Borrowing
II. Budget Deficit and Growth Estimates
FY 2022
|
FY 2023
FY 2024
Real GDP (4Q/4Q % Chg) CY 2022
Real GDP (4Q/4Q % Chg) CY 2023
Nominal GDP (4Q/4Q % Chg) CY 2022
Nominal GDP (4Q/4Q % Chg) CY 2023
III. Quarterly Note and Bond Issuance Estimates
10-year note (Feb)
10-year note reopening (Mar/Apr)
20-year bond (Feb)
20-year bond reopening (Mar/Apr)
30-year bond (Feb)
30-year bond reopening (Mar/Apr)
2-year note (Feb/Mar/Apr)
5-year note (Feb/Mar/Apr)
7-year note (Feb/Mar/Apr)
30-year TIPS (Feb)
10-year TIPS reopening (Mar)
5-year TIPS (Apr)
1 Privately-held marketable borrowing excludes rollovers (auction "add-ons") of Treasury securities held in the Federal Reserve
System Open Market Account (SOMA) but includes financing required due to SOMA redemptions. Secondary market purchases of Treasury securities by SOMA do not directly change net privately-held marketable borrowing but, all else equal, when the securities mature and assuming the Federal Reserve does not redeem any maturing securities, would increase the amount of cash raised for a given privately-held auction size by increasing the SOMA "add-on" amount.
2-year FRN reopening (Feb/Mar)
IV. Bill Issuance Estimates2
52-week bill size (Feb/Mar/Apr)
Total change in bills outstanding Feb '22 - Apr '22
Change in privately-held bills outstanding Feb '22 - Apr '22
Total change in bills outstanding FY 2022
Change in privately-held bills outstanding FY 2022
CMB issuance Feb '22 - Apr '22 (size/date)
Discussion Topics
Please discuss your latest economic, fiscal, monetary policy (including SOMA investment), and Treasury financing forecasts for FY2022 and FY2023.
-
Since November 2021, the Federal Reserve has been reducing the monthly pace of its net asset purchases. Please discuss how this reduced pace of Federal Reserve purchases is affecting Treasury market rates and functioning.
Also, what are your expectations for the Federal Reserve's eventual policy normalization with regard to the balance sheet, including the timing, composition (such as coupons vs. bills), and pace of runoff and the longer-run size and composition of SOMA holdings? How might potential changes to SOMA holdings affect Treasury's financing needs and issuance decisions?
In light of Treasury's increases to TIPS auctions sizes in 2021, the November 2021 recommendation by the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee, and recent trends in investor demand for TIPS, should Treasury consider moderate increases in TIPS auction sizes in upcoming quarters?
2 Privately-held bills exclude SOMA holdings. As such, the difference between "Total change in bills outstanding" and "Change in privately-held bills outstanding" should reflect SOMA secondary market purchases/sales (or redemption of maturing securities).