





Date

January 31, 2022

To:

All Approved Insurance Providers

All Risk Management Agency Field Offices

All Other Interested Parties

From:

Richard H. Flournoy, Deputy Administrator /s/ Richard H. Flournoy, 1/31/2022

Subject:

2022 Crop Year (CY) Commodity Exchange Price Provisions (CEPP) - Peanut Factors - March 15, 2022, Sales Closing Date

Background

The CEPP peanut factors necessary to establish the insured's amount of protection under the peanut program for the 2022 CY are identified below. The factors are applied to the commodity prices for wheat, cotton, soybean oil, and soybean meal during the discovery period of February 1, 2022 to February 28, 2022. These factors apply only to states with a Sales Closing Date (SCD) of March 15, 2022. They are determined in accordance with the Peanut Price Methodology guidelines published and available at rma.usda.gov/-/media/RMA/Policies/CEPP/2021/Commodity-Exchange-Price-Provisions---Peanuts-21-CEPP-PT.ashx

Action

The factor values for peanuts in states and counties with a March 15, 2022 SCD as specified in the CEPP - Peanuts document for the 2022 crop year are shown below.

The values for the exponent factors for each commodity exchange futures contract are:

Commodity Abbreviation Value Wheat �� ��ℎ

-0.1409

Cotton �� �� t

0.2955

Soybean Oil �� �� o

0.3980

Soybean Meal

�� �� m

-0.1064



The values for the price constant and price weighting factors are:

Variable Abbreviation Value Price Constant

��

0.1595

Price Weighting Factor

��

0.2439



The values for the type factors are:

Type Abbreviation Value Runner

�� �� u

1.00

Spanish

�� �� p

1.82

Valencia

�� �� a

1.11

Virginia

�� �� i

1.11



Additionally, the factor specifications for commodities utilized to determine price volatility are as follows:

Commodity Abbreviation Value Wheat

�� ��ℎ

-0.0648

Cotton

�� �� t

0.4574

Soybean Oil

�� �� o

0.1427

Soybean Meal

�� �� m

-0.0908



The value for the volatility weighting factor is:

Variable Abbreviation Value Volatility Weighting Factor

��

4.5678



DISPOSAL DATE:

December 31, 2022