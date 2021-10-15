PRODUCT MANAGEMENT BULLETIN: PM-21-058
Date
October 15, 2021
To:
All Approved Insurance Providers
All Risk Management Agency Field Offices
All Other Interested Parties
From:
Richard H. Flournoy, Deputy Administrator /s/ Richard H. Flournoy 10/15/2021
Subject:
2022 Crop Year (CY) Common Crop Insurance Policy Projected Prices And Volatility Factors Announcement
Common Crop Insurance Policy1
The 2022 CYprojected pricesshown below are approved for the Yield Protection, Revenue Protection, and Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Exclusion plans of insurance. The 2022 CYvolatility factorsshown below are approved for the Revenue Protection and Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Exclusion plans of insurance. The projected prices and volatility factors are applicable for the crops, types, practices, sales closing date and states indicated in the following table.
|
Crop/Type/Practice
Sales Closing Date/State
|
Exchange
|
Contract
|
Projected
Price
|
Volatility
Factor
|
Barley
October 31 Sales Closing Date
Arizona & California
|
CBOT
|
July
Corn
|
$4.82/bushel
|
0.19
|
Barley Organic Practice
October 31 Sales Closing Date
Arizona & California
|
CBOT
|
July
Corn
|
$10.30/bushel
|
0.19
|
Barley - Winter
October 31 Sales Closing Date
Nevada & Utah
|
CBOT
|
September
Corn
|
$4.62/bushel
|
0.21
|
Barley - Winter Organic Practice
October 31 Sales Closing Date
Nevada & Utah
|
CBOT
|
September
Corn
|
$9.88/bushel
|
0.21
|
Wheat - Winter
October 31 Sales Closing Date
Arizona & California
|
KCBT
|
July
HRW
Wheat
|
$7.27/bushel
|
0.21
|
Wheat - Winter Organic Practice
October 31 Sales Closing Date
Arizona & California
|
KCBT
|
July
HRW
Wheat
|
$14.77/bushel
|
0.21
|
Wheat - Durum
October 31 Sales Closing Date
Arizona & California
|
MGE
|
July
HRS
Wheat
|
$10.49/bushel
|
0.19
|
Wheat - Durum Organic Practice
October 31 Sales Closing Date
Arizona & California
|
MGE
|
July
HRS
Wheat
|
$21.31/bushel
|
0.19
|
1Projected Prices and Volatility Factors are applicable for the Enhanced Coverage Option (ECO) and the Supplemental Coverage Option (SCO).
DISPOSAL DATE
December 31, 2022
Disclaimer
RMA - Risk Management Agency published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 19:01:05 UTC.