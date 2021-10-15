





Date

October 15, 2021

To:

All Approved Insurance Providers

All Risk Management Agency Field Offices

All Other Interested Parties

From:

Richard H. Flournoy, Deputy Administrator /s/ Richard H. Flournoy 10/15/2021

Subject:

2022 Crop Year (CY) Common Crop Insurance Policy Projected Prices And Volatility Factors Announcement

Common Crop Insurance Policy1

The 2022 CYprojected pricesshown below are approved for the Yield Protection, Revenue Protection, and Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Exclusion plans of insurance. The 2022 CYvolatility factorsshown below are approved for the Revenue Protection and Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Exclusion plans of insurance. The projected prices and volatility factors are applicable for the crops, types, practices, sales closing date and states indicated in the following table.

Crop/Type/Practice

Sales Closing Date/State Exchange Contract Projected

Price Volatility

Factor Barley

October 31 Sales Closing Date

Arizona & California

CBOT

July

Corn

$4.82/bushel 0.19 Barley Organic Practice

October 31 Sales Closing Date

Arizona & California

CBOT

July

Corn $10.30/bushel 0.19 Barley - Winter

October 31 Sales Closing Date

Nevada & Utah

CBOT

September

Corn $4.62/bushel 0.21

Barley - Winter Organic Practice

October 31 Sales Closing Date

Nevada & Utah

CBOT

September

Corn $9.88/bushel 0.21

Wheat - Winter

October 31 Sales Closing Date

Arizona & California

KCBT

July

HRW

Wheat $7.27/bushel 0.21

Wheat - Winter Organic Practice

October 31 Sales Closing Date

Arizona & California

KCBT

July

HRW

Wheat $14.77/bushel 0.21

Wheat - Durum

October 31 Sales Closing Date

Arizona & California

MGE

July

HRS

Wheat $10.49/bushel 0.19

Wheat - Durum Organic Practice

October 31 Sales Closing Date

Arizona & California

MGE

July

HRS

Wheat $21.31/bushel 0.19

1 Projected Prices and Volatility Factors are applicable for the Enhanced Coverage Option (ECO) and the Supplemental Coverage Option (SCO).



DISPOSAL DATE

December 31, 2022