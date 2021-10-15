Log in
2022 Crop Year (CY) Common Crop Insurance Policy Projected Prices And Volatility Factors Announcement

10/15/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
PRODUCT MANAGEMENT BULLETIN: PM-21-058

Date

October 15, 2021

To:

All Approved Insurance Providers
All Risk Management Agency Field Offices
All Other Interested Parties

From:

Richard H. Flournoy, Deputy Administrator /s/ Richard H. Flournoy 10/15/2021

Subject:

2022 Crop Year (CY) Common Crop Insurance Policy Projected Prices And Volatility Factors Announcement

Common Crop Insurance Policy1

The 2022 CYprojected pricesshown below are approved for the Yield Protection, Revenue Protection, and Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Exclusion plans of insurance. The 2022 CYvolatility factorsshown below are approved for the Revenue Protection and Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Exclusion plans of insurance. The projected prices and volatility factors are applicable for the crops, types, practices, sales closing date and states indicated in the following table.

Crop/Type/Practice
Sales Closing Date/State
Exchange
Contract
Projected
Price
Volatility
Factor
Barley
October 31 Sales Closing Date
Arizona & California
CBOT
July
Corn
$4.82/bushel
0.19
Barley Organic Practice
October 31 Sales Closing Date
Arizona & California
CBOT
July
Corn
$10.30/bushel
0.19
Barley - Winter
October 31 Sales Closing Date
Nevada & Utah
CBOT
September
Corn
$4.62/bushel
0.21
Barley - Winter Organic Practice
October 31 Sales Closing Date
Nevada & Utah
CBOT
September
Corn
$9.88/bushel
0.21
Wheat - Winter
October 31 Sales Closing Date
Arizona & California
KCBT
July
HRW
Wheat
$7.27/bushel
0.21
Wheat - Winter Organic Practice
October 31 Sales Closing Date
Arizona & California
KCBT
July
HRW
Wheat
$14.77/bushel
0.21
Wheat - Durum
October 31 Sales Closing Date
Arizona & California
MGE
July
HRS
Wheat
$10.49/bushel
0.19
Wheat - Durum Organic Practice
October 31 Sales Closing Date
Arizona & California
MGE
July
HRS
Wheat
$21.31/bushel
0.19
1Projected Prices and Volatility Factors are applicable for the Enhanced Coverage Option (ECO) and the Supplemental Coverage Option (SCO).

DISPOSAL DATE
December 31, 2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

RMA - Risk Management Agency published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 19:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
