2022 Fee Schedule Calculator, Summary of Medicare Payment Changes Now Available

01/12/2022 | 12:36pm EST
Get a handle on how CMS changes to the fee schedule, coding, and other issues will affect your practice.

Date: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services introduced a range of changes in 2022, some of which tweak the calculations used to determine payment. APTA can help you navigate the new landscape.

The association has updated one of its most popular resources - the outpatient therapy fee schedule calculator that helps participating and nonparticipating PTs determine 2022 Medicare payment and compare rates with the previous year. The resource, presented as a spreadsheet, incorporates the 50% multiple procedure payment reduction for values under the Medicare physician fee schedule and applies the overall 2% sequestration cut on Medicare payments as well as the Merit-based Incentive Payment System adjustment factor.

Looking for a recap of all CMS payment changes relevant to PTs and PTAs? Visit apta.org for a summary that covers the 2022 fee schedule (including the PTA payment differential system and changes to the Merit-based Incentive Payment System), telehealth, coding changes, and more

Disclaimer

APTA - American Physical Therapy Association published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 17:35:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
