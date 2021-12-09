Hou Yu-ih: "We are showing the world the soft power of Taiwan's documentaries"

The 2021 New Taipei City Documentary Film Awards ceremony was held on October 31st, at which 11 documentaries were awarded certificates of excellence and the top three winners were announced. Furthermore, the event also marked the beginning of the 2022 New Taipei City Documentary Film Awards, which will be open for entries on December 9th. Mayor of New Taipei City Hou Yu-ih said New Taipei City could be considered the birthplace of many documentaries. He encouraged directors to keep up their good work and show the world the soft power of Taiwan's documentaries.

2022 New Taipei City Documentary Film Awards Open for Entries on December 9th (Photo: Business Wire)

According to Mayor Hou, in the past 11 years, the New Taipei City Documentary Film Awards has cultivated 98 outstanding directors, and the awards have served to connect Taiwan to the world. With a spirit of diversity and openness, the competition is known for returning the copyright of documentaries to directors, and placing no restrictions on theme and region, thereby hoping to inspire more documentaries that gain international acclaim.

The top three winners of 2021 are Étude, Always in My Mind, and A "Tayal," winning prizes of 100 thousand, 80 thousand, and 60 thousand NTD, respectively. Hou Yu-ih pointed out that the 11 winning films are diverse in theme. First place Étude is a tear-jerking story of how the director's family of origin had been torn apart and then reunited. Second place Always in My Mind depicts the sincere connection between Hong Kong political prisoners and their civilian supporters, while third place A "Tayal" and two other films, The Journey of Becoming Truku, and Wind and View, discuss Taiwanese aboriginal culture. In Adju, indigenous youth express themselves to the fullest; Vespas, Typhoons and Diplomats relate the forgotten history of Taiwanese rock and roll; The Passage describes a veterinarian who changed the dairy industry; Faces of a Taiwanese Opera Actress expresses the beauty of Taiwanese opera; Glad Rags presents the truth of nightclub public relations and managers; Yong Shun Yong Ho offers a peek into the career and life troubles of truck drivers, etc.

The 2022 New Taipei City Documentary Film Awards are open for entries from December 9th, 2021 to February 28th, 2022. The "Chi Po-lin Documentary Award" will also be offered in collaboration with the Chi Po-lin Foundation, calling for documentaries about Taiwan's environmental issues. Outstanding work selected from the pitching forum will be awarded a grant of 10 thousand USD. For more information, please visit the official website http://www.doc.ntpc.gov.tw.

