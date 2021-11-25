2022 Nissan Versa Pricing Starts at $15,080

QUICK TAKE:

The 2022 Nissan Versa subcompact sedan is available now with a starting MSRP of $15,0807 for the Versa S grade with 5-speed manual transmission. The popular Versa, America’s best-selling vehicle in its class8, offers an exceptional level of refinement and technology.

The 2022 Nissan Versa subcompact sedan offers an exceptional level of refinement with an exciting design, technology and safety features not usually found in the segment. (Photo: Business Wire)

Design is another key strategic advantage for Versa, combining a dramatic and expressive exterior with a fresh, roomy interior with best-in-class front headroom9 and front legroom9 complemented by class-above features and quality.

The front-wheel Versa is available in three well-equipped grade levels – S, SV and SR. Standard on all grade levels is an advanced 122-horsepower 1.6-liter DOHC 4-cylinder engine.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices7 (MSRP) for the 2022 Nissan Versa:

Model/Engine/Transmission Versa S 1.6-liter 5MT $15,080 USD Versa S 1.6-liter Xtronic $16,750 USD Versa SV 1.6-liter Xtronic $17,890 USD Versa SR 1.6-liter Xtronic $18,490 USD Destination and Handling $975.

2022 EPA Fuel Economy 32 mpg city, 40 mpg highway and 35 mpg combined for Xtronic equipped models. 2022 EPA Fuel Economy 27 mpg city, 35mpg highway and 30 mpg combined for 5-speed manual transmission equipped models. MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and $975 USD destination charges. AutoPacific segmentation. Versa Sedan vs. Subcompact competitors. Cumulative Sales Data (calendar years 2013 –2020).

