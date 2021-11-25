Log in
2022 Nissan Versa Pricing Starts at $15,080

11/25/2021 | 03:01pm EST
QUICK TAKE:

  • Versa offers the most standard safety technology in its class1
  • Embraces Nissan Intelligent Mobility technology, including available Nissan Safety Shield® 360 and 7.0-inch touchscreen display
  • Class-exclusive Rear Automatic Braking2, Blind Spot Warning3, Rear Cross Traffic Alert4 and Intelligent Cruise Control5
  • 1.6-liter 4-cylinder engine rated at 122 horsepower
  • Fuel economy6 rated at 32 mpg city, 40 mpg highway, 35 mpg combined (Xtronic models)

The 2022 Nissan Versa subcompact sedan is available now with a starting MSRP of $15,0807 for the Versa S grade with 5-speed manual transmission. The popular Versa, America’s best-selling vehicle in its class8, offers an exceptional level of refinement and technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211125005644/en/

The 2022 Nissan Versa subcompact sedan offers an exceptional level of refinement with an exciting design, technology and safety features not usually found in the segment. (Photo: Business Wire)

The 2022 Nissan Versa subcompact sedan offers an exceptional level of refinement with an exciting design, technology and safety features not usually found in the segment. (Photo: Business Wire)

Design is another key strategic advantage for Versa, combining a dramatic and expressive exterior with a fresh, roomy interior with best-in-class front headroom9 and front legroom9 complemented by class-above features and quality.

The front-wheel Versa is available in three well-equipped grade levels – S, SV and SR. Standard on all grade levels is an advanced 122-horsepower 1.6-liter DOHC 4-cylinder engine.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices7 (MSRP) for the 2022 Nissan Versa:

Model/Engine/Transmission

 

Versa S 1.6-liter 5MT

$15,080 USD

Versa S 1.6-liter Xtronic

$16,750 USD

Versa SV 1.6-liter Xtronic

$17,890 USD

Versa SR 1.6-liter Xtronic

$18,490 USD

Destination and Handling $975.

For more information on the 2022 Versa, along with the complete lineup of Nissan vehicles, please visit USA.NissanNews.com.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissanusa.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

  1. Available features. AutoPacific Segmentation. 2022 Versa Sedan S vs. latest in-market Subcompact Class competitors. Safety Shield 360 technologies include: Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, High Beam Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, and Rear Automatic Braking. Based on manufacturers' websites. See Owner’s Manual for safety information.
  2. AutoPacific Segmentation. 2022 Versa Sedan vs. latest in-market Subcompact Class competitors. Rear Automatic Braking cannot prevent all collisions and may not provide warning or braking in all conditions. Driver should always turn and check surroundings before driving and brake as needed to prevent collisions. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Based on manufacturers' websites.
  3. Available feature. AutoPacific Segmentation. 2022 Versa Sedan vs. latest in-market Subcompact Class competitors. Blind Spot Warning cannot prevent collisions and may not detect every object or warn in all situations. Driver should always turn and look before changing lanes. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Based on manufacturers' websites.
  4. Available feature. AutoPacific Segmentation. 2022 Versa Sedan vs. latest in-market Subcompact Class competitors. Rear Cross Traffic Alert may not detect all vehicles. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Based on manufacturers' websites.
  5. Available feature. AutoPacific Segmentation. 2022 Versa Sedan S vs. latest in-market Subcompact Class competitors. Intelligent Cruise Control uses limited braking and is not a collision avoidance or warning system. Driver should monitor traffic conditions and brake as needed to prevent collisions. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Based on manufacturers' websites.
  6. 2022 EPA Fuel Economy 32 mpg city, 40 mpg highway and 35 mpg combined for Xtronic equipped models. Actual mileage may vary with driving conditions – use for comparison only. 2022 EPA Fuel Economy 27 mpg city, 35mpg highway and 30 mpg combined for 5-speed manual transmission equipped models. Actual mileage may vary with driving conditions – use for comparison only.
  7. MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and $975 USD destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice.
  8. AutoPacific segmentation. Versa Sedan vs. Subcompact competitors. Cumulative Sales Data (calendar years 2013 –2020).
  9. AutoPacific Segmentation. 2022 Versa Sedan S vs. latest in-market Subcompact Class competitors. Base models compared. Based on manufacturers' websites.

 


© Business Wire 2021
