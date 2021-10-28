Log in
2022 On-Market Share Buy-Back Program

10/28/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
Canterbury Surrey Hills Community Finance Limited

28 October 2021

Market Announcement

National Stock Exchange (NSX)

BY ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT

Dear Sir/Madam

ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

Canterbury Surrey Hills Community Finance Limited (NSX: CSH) (Company) advises that at its Annual General Meeting held on 28 October 2021 shareholders approved the Company's On- Market Share Buy-Back Program (Program) for the 2022 calendar year.

The Company has lodged the requisite forms with ASIC and notes that the Program will commence from 1 January 2022.

Yours sincerely

Michael Sapountzis

Company Secretary

Canterbury Surrey Hills Community Finance Limited

For further information contact:

Juliann Byron

Michael Sapountzis

Chairman

Company Secretary

+61 419 368 029

+61 403 247 523

ABN 96 099 590 593

www.supportingourcommunity.com.au

143 Maling Road, Canterbury VIC 3126

Franchisee of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited ABN 11 068 049 178 AFSL 237879

Disclaimer

Canterbury Surrey Hills Community Finance Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 21:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS