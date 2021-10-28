2022 On-Market Share Buy-Back Program

Canterbury Surrey Hills Community Finance Limited
28 October 2021
Market Announcement
National Stock Exchange (NSX)
BY ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT
Dear Sir/Madam
ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM
Canterbury Surrey Hills Community Finance Limited (NSX: CSH) (Company) advises that at its Annual General Meeting held on 28 October 2021 shareholders approved the Company's On- Market Share Buy-Back Program (Program) for the 2022 calendar year.
The Company has lodged the requisite forms with ASIC and notes that the Program will commence from 1 January 2022.
Yours sincerely
Michael Sapountzis
Company Secretary
|
For further information contact:
|
|
Juliann Byron
|
Michael Sapountzis
|
Chairman
|
Company Secretary
|
+61 419 368 029
|
+61 403 247 523
|
ABN 96 099 590 593
|
www.supportingourcommunity.com.au
|
143 Maling Road, Canterbury VIC 3126
|