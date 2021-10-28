2022 On-Market Share Buy-Back Program

Canterbury Surrey Hills Community Finance Limited

28 October 2021

ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

Canterbury Surrey Hills Community Finance Limited (NSX: CSH) (Company) advises that at its Annual General Meeting held on 28 October 2021 shareholders approved the Company's On- Market Share Buy-Back Program (Program) for the 2022 calendar year.

The Company has lodged the requisite forms with ASIC and notes that the Program will commence from 1 January 2022.

