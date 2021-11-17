2022 Rogue to Feature Nissan's All-New 1.5-liter VC-Turbo Engine

Nissan introduced an all-new Rogue for the 2021 model year, delivering high quality and customer satisfaction through its strong combination of design, safety and technology. Now for 2022, Nissan is making its best-selling model more powerful, more fuel-efficient and more fun to drive with an all-new, 1.5-liter variable compression (VC) Turbo engine across the Rogue lineup.

Mated with a responsive new transmission, the 2022 Rogue delivers improved power, best-in-class gas-engine fuel economy, most standard torque of any gas engine in its class and more thrilling driving experience. Rogue also maintains the most standard safety technology in its class for 20223.

The new powertrain delivers 201 horsepower and 225 lb-ft of torque – an increase of 11 percent and 24 percent respectively versus the 2021 Rogue. Even with the increased power, the 2022 Rogue’s estimated fuel economy is 33 mpg combined, an increase of 3 mpg over the 2021 model.

“As the Nissan NEXT transformation continues, the 2022 Nissan Rogue’s all-new powertrain is a proof point of the company’s commitment to investing in its lineup and improving the company’s product, brand and sales power in the U.S.,” said Mike Colleran, senior vice president, Nissan U.S. Marketing and Sales. “Rogue’s new 1.5-liter VC-Turbo adds real-world value while providing more thrill behind the wheel.”

Nissan is building the new VC-Turbo engine for the 2022 Rogue at the company’s powertrain assembly plant in Decherd, Tenn., which supplies engines and electric motors for all of the company’s U.S. assembled models. Over the past two years, Nissan has invested more than $1.23 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations as part of the Nissan NEXT transformation plan, which has given the brand one of the freshest U.S. vehicle lineups in the industry.

“The VC-Turbo is the most advanced engine Nissan has ever produced in the U.S.,” said Steve Marsh, senior vice president, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management, Nissan North America. “With the new Rogue engine, the Decherd team will continue to deliver top quality powertrains that provide the thrilling driving experience Nissan customers expect from our vehicles.”

Nissan’s all-new 1.5-liter VC-Turbo

Nissan Motor Company pioneered the variable compression engine with the introduction of the 2.0-liter VC-Turbo 4-cylinder in the 2019 INFINITI QX50, followed by the 2019 Nissan Altima. More than 20 years in development, the VC-Turbo system continuously adjusts its compression ratio to optimize power and efficiency through use of a breakthrough advanced multi-link system.

The advanced VC-Turbo’s high/low compression ratio technology creates two different driving profiles – dynamic performance and eco/efficient, each seamlessly available on driver demand. The new powertrain provides strong, confident acceleration from a start, when passing other vehicles or when entering a highway.

VC-Turbo technologies have evolved for the 2022 Rogue’s 1.5-liter VC-Turbo 3-cylinder, with a focus on improving performance in three areas: acceleration, fuel economy and emissions. A new high-pressure fuel injection system helps enhance acceleration, as does the stainless mirror-bore cylinder-wall coating. New textured valve lifters reduce friction and improve overall engine efficiency while a vacuum low-pressure die-cast cylinder head improves engine cooling. In addition, the 2022 Rogue features a new engine mounting system that uses two lower torque rods to enhance engine vibration isolation with high torque support.

New generation Xtronic transmission

With a 17 percent wider gear ratio coverage and 32 percent lower friction (than the previous transmission), the new Xtronic transmission also drives better acceleration feel and enhanced fuel economy in the 2022 Rogue.

New transmission technologies include a twin oil pump system and newly developed control valve system. The twin oil pump system combines a small mechanical pump (with small oil flow) for slow shifting between low and high ratios, while the second electric oil pump (with larger oil flow) provides quicker shifting for hard driving situations.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP4) for the 2022 Nissan Rogue:

Rogue S FWD $26,700 USD Rogue SV FWD $28,390 USD Rogue SL FWD $33,050 USD Rogue Platinum FWD $36,480 USD Rogue S AWD $28,200 USD Rogue SV AWD $29,890 USD Rogue SL AWD $34,550 USD Rogue Platinum AWD $37,980 USD Destination and Handling $1,175.

Three optional packages are available: SV Premium Package at $2,660, SL Premium Package at $1,320 and an available 10.8-inch head-up display for the Platinum trim at $400.

The 2022 Rogue will be available this winter.

