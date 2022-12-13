2023 to be most promising for bonds in over a decade-Goldman AM

Speaking at the Edelman Smithfield Investor Summit in London, Gill said valuations in fixed income markets were looking more appealing than they were a year ago and this included emerging markets and corporate bonds.

"We think it makes sense to be in high quality short duration assets, in agency mortgage-backed securities markets in the U.S.," she said.

Government bond and corporate debt markets have taken a beating this year as inflation surged and central banks jacked up interest rates in response.

(Reporting by Nell Mackenzie, writing by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Amanda Cooper)