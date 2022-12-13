Advanced search
2023 to be most promising for bonds in over a decade-Goldman AM

12/13/2022 | 04:30am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

LONDON (Reuters) - The year ahead is shaping up as the most promising for fixed income in over a decade, Gurpreet Gill, macro strategist, global fixed income at Goldman Sachs Asset Management said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Edelman Smithfield Investor Summit in London, Gill said valuations in fixed income markets were looking more appealing than they were a year ago and this included emerging markets and corporate bonds.

"We think it makes sense to be in high quality short duration assets, in agency mortgage-backed securities markets in the U.S.," she said.

Government bond and corporate debt markets have taken a beating this year as inflation surged and central banks jacked up interest rates in response.

(Reporting by Nell Mackenzie, writing by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Amanda Cooper)


© Reuters 2022
