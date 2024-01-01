2024 New Year's fireworks from around the world

STORY: The fireworks were launched from Sydney Harbour Bridge, Sydney Opera House, six water-based platforms, five city building rooftops and four pontoons across the city in Australia.

Taiwan also welcomed the year 2024 with spectacular fireworks from its landmark skyscraper Taipei 101 tower. While thousands of revelrs gathered to watch spectacular fireworks displays at Burj Khalifa in Dubai and nearby emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.