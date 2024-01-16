24,285 PALESTINIANS KILLED AND 61,154 WOUNDED IN ISRAELI STRIKES ON GAZA SINCE OCT. 7 -HEALTH MINISTRY IN GAZAA
China's Xi stresses high-quality development of financial sector - state media
Some wealthier Chinese say they can't afford marriage as economy slows
China to boost January diesel, jet fuel exports, add to global supply
TSMC's Q4 profit to slide 23%, focus on rebounding demand this year
Soybeans and corn steady after falling to multi-year lows on plentiful supply