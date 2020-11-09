Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

24 Hour Fitness : Welcomes All Military to Its Clubs on Veteran's Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 06:02am EST

A Special Day of In Club Workouts To Honor Our Heroes

As the U.S. prepares to celebrate Veteran’s Day this year, 24 Hour Fitness, a leading health club industry pioneer, welcomes all retired and active duty members of the military into its clubs, Wednesday, November 11, 2020. (Present photo ID at check in.)

And, for those looking for a dose of military fitness inspiration, the free 24 Hour Fitness app—24GO®—offers workout options you can experience whether you’re inside or outside of the club.

Enjoy this military-inspired workout courtesy of 24 Fitness and 24GO or access it directly through your free 24GO app:

Enjoy this military-inspired workout courtesy of the 24 Hour Fitness free 24GO app:

“On Veteran’s Day we pause and give thanks to the men and women in the military—for the sacrifices they make, and their devotion to service,” said Tony Ueber, CEO, 24 Hour Fitness. “I am proud of our company’s long-term commitment to the military. During this pandemic, we know how important fitness is to mind and body health and we’re grateful for each occasion that draws attention to the benefits of fitness and these exceptional citizens.”

24 Hour Fitness is dedicated to supporting the military—providing free workouts for active and retired military on Veteran’s Day each year. Additionally, 24 Hour Fitness has often recruited members of the military into the company workforce.

Over the years, 24 Hour Fitness has been acknowledged for its work with the military; named to the Top 100 Military-Friendly Employers List, Top 20 Military Spouse-Friendly Employers List, and was a 2012 Finalist for the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award, the DOD’s highest recognition given to employers for exceptional support of their employees serving in the Guard and Reserve.

About 24 Hour Fitness

Celebrating over 35 years as an industry leader, 24 Hour Fitness helps transform lives every day through fitness. Conveniently located clubs, furnished with a wide variety of strength, cardio, and functional training equipment, are the perfect environment for fitness professionals to deliver dynamic personal and group training programs. Group exercise and cycle rooms feature a popular array of live classes. A multitude of additional offerings engage and inspire every member to lead a full and healthy life both inside and outside of the club. 24 Hour Fitness is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and serves over 3 million members in more than 300 clubs nationwide.

To learn more about us and to find the club nearest you, visit www.24hourfitness.com. Please note that all team members, club members and guests are asked to comply with local guidelines for COVID-19 business reopenings of indoor operations, including wearing a mask at all times and practicing social distancing in all 24 Hour Fitness clubs.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:14aMEDIRATT : Ida Almgren har utsetts till ny CFO för iZafe Group AB // Ida Almgren appointed CFO of iZafe Group AB
PU
06:14aAPTEVO THERAPEUTICS : Announces Second Complete Remission in Ongoing APVO436 Phase 1 Clinical Trial
PU
06:14aIRPC PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 3 Ending 30 Sep 2020
PU
06:14aIRPC PUBLIC : Financial Performance Quarter 3 (F45) (Reviewed)
PU
06:13aAIR CANADA : posts third straight quarterly loss as virus hits sales
RE
06:12aAIR CANADA : posts third straight quarterly loss as virus hits sales
RE
06:12aCanopy Growth posts smaller loss, sets new cost cutting target
RE
06:11aCanopy Growth posts smaller loss, sets new cost cutting target
RE
06:11aEU says redoubling efforts to reach deal on future trade with UK
RE
06:11aVENTAS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : forecasts strong sales rebound after coronavirus slump
2Investors bet vaccine sparks revival in beaten down stocks
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air suffers body blow as govt rules out more support
4Apple puts Taiwanese supplier Pegatron on probation over student workers
5SoftBank's Vision Fund back to black even as some of Son's tech bets sting

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group