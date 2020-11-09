24 Hour Fitness : Welcomes All Military to Its Clubs on Veteran's Day

A Special Day of In Club Workouts To Honor Our Heroes

As the U.S. prepares to celebrate Veteran’s Day this year, 24 Hour Fitness, a leading health club industry pioneer, welcomes all retired and active duty members of the military into its clubs, Wednesday, November 11, 2020. (Present photo ID at check in.)

And, for those looking for a dose of military fitness inspiration, the free 24 Hour Fitness app—24GO®—offers workout options you can experience whether you’re inside or outside of the club.

Enjoy this military-inspired workout courtesy of 24 Fitness and 24GO or access it directly through your free 24GO app:

https://www.24life.com/a-military-inspired-trx-ready-to-serve-workout/

Did you know that TRX was invented by a Navy Seal as a workout designed for the small space of a ship?

Enjoy this military-inspired workout courtesy of the 24 Hour Fitness free 24GO app:

“On Veteran’s Day we pause and give thanks to the men and women in the military—for the sacrifices they make, and their devotion to service,” said Tony Ueber, CEO, 24 Hour Fitness. “I am proud of our company’s long-term commitment to the military. During this pandemic, we know how important fitness is to mind and body health and we’re grateful for each occasion that draws attention to the benefits of fitness and these exceptional citizens.”

24 Hour Fitness is dedicated to supporting the military—providing free workouts for active and retired military on Veteran’s Day each year. Additionally, 24 Hour Fitness has often recruited members of the military into the company workforce.

Over the years, 24 Hour Fitness has been acknowledged for its work with the military; named to the Top 100 Military-Friendly Employers List, Top 20 Military Spouse-Friendly Employers List, and was a 2012 Finalist for the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award, the DOD’s highest recognition given to employers for exceptional support of their employees serving in the Guard and Reserve.

