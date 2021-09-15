24 Hour Home Care : Acquires GrandCare Health Services' Caregiving Division

GrandCare Health Services’ Home Care Brands (GrandCare Home Care, Huntington Home Care, and HomeLife Partners) will now operate under the 24 Hour Home Care brand name

24 Hour Home Care, an award-winning non-medical in-home care provider, today announced it has acquired GrandCare Health Services’ non-medical Caregiving division, effective September 1, 2021. The official announcement was made from 24 Hour Home Care’s headquarters in Los Angeles and will allow the company to further expand its home care services across Southern California.

24 Hour Home Care and GrandCare Health Services’ vision is to create a mutually beneficial change that will allow both companies to focus on their areas of expertise. GrandCare will continue to provide quality orthopedic rehabilitation in the home health setting under its name, while the non-medical home care division will now operate entirely under 24 Hour Home Care. The move fits into 24 Hour Home Care’s strategy as a caregiver-centric company that seeks to impact people’s lives through high-quality in-home care, while enhancing GrandCare’s focus on providing excellent post-surgical rehabilitation. The acquisition will lead to better client experiences by providing complementary services and a solid foundation for mutual clients to offer a comprehensive care plan in the home setting.

“We are thrilled to welcome GrandCare’s Caregiving Division into the 24 Hour Home Care brand and look forward to nurturing future opportunities for growth between our two service lines,” says Ryan Iwamoto, President and Co-founder at 24 Hour Home Care. “This acquisition will strengthen our presence in Southern California and open the door for more opportunities to meet patients across the care continuum.”

The announcement comes at a time when demand for care in the home setting is at an all-time high due to industry changes, COVID-19, and changing client preferences. With home health spend reaching up to $110 billion in 2020, partnerships with home care companies are helping to better support patient outcomes by providing attentive care that helps avoid hospital readmissions.

“24 Hour Home Care has been a valued partner of ours and we could not be more excited about this announcement,” says David Bell, Chairman, and CEO at GrandCare Health Services. “This move improves the non-medical home care options for our patients while sharpening our strategic focus on in-home orthopedic therapy for knee, hip, and spine surgeries.”

About 24 Hour Home Care:

24 Hour Home Care is a trusted in-home care company that provides friendly and reliable home care services to seniors and children with disabilities. 24 Hour Home Care started in 2008 in Los Angeles and has since expanded across California, Arizona, and Texas. By putting people first, striving for excellence, and investing in purposeful innovation, 24 Hour Home Care redefines what it means to care.

https://www.24hrcares.com/

About GrandCare Health Services:

GrandCare Health Services is a 5-star provider of in-home medical care, specializing in post-surgical orthopedic rehabilitation. GrandCare has been a trusted provider for patients, bundles, and orthopedic surgeons in the Southern California region since 2003. GrandCare is proud to be recognized as one of America’s Great Places to Work in Healthcare 3 years in a row.

www.grandcarehealth.com

