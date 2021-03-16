24 Hour Home Care : Wins Aging Media Network's Aspect Marketing & Advertising Award for Its COVID-19 Response

The award recognizes outstanding communication and messaging throughout the global pandemic

24 Hour Home Care®, an industry-leading in-home care company, announced it received Aging Media Network’s (AMN) Aspect Marketing & Advertising Award for their COVID-19 Messaging & Communication category. AMN’s Aspect Marketing & Advertising Awards brings together a broad spectrum of care providers and vendors throughout the country to honor critical players across the care continuum. 24 Hour Home Care’s winning campaign, S.A.F.E.R. at Home, was chosen because of the impact it created by alleviating anxiety, reducing risk, and fostering a sense of belonging amongst customers, community partners, and caregivers throughout COVID-19.

“Receiving this award brings our team a tremendous sense of accomplishment. Last March, without hesitation, we adapted to the shifting landscape. We improved our brand’s messaging and company protocols to ensure we articulated the measures we were taking to continue to provide services to compromised populations,” said 24 Hour Home Care’s President and Co-Founder, Ryan Iwamoto. The award comes exactly one year after 24 Hour Home Care redefined its brand and value proposition in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Seeing an opportunity to help, 24 Hour Home Care became one of the few non-medical home care companies to support those diagnosed with COVID-19 and created new partnerships to adapt to shifting client needs. To date, the company has since provided over 1.6 million hours of safe care to their senior clients during the pandemic.

“We knew early on that we had to adapt and champion safety to continue providing a higher level of care for our clients, caregivers, and community partners. Combine swift response with a bit of creativity, and we were able to successfully get our messaging up across all our marketing channels which helped set us up for our strongest year yet,” says Allison Borrow, the team’s Director of Marketing.

The award winners were announced virtually on March 15, 2021 via press release.

