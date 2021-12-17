Log in
$25M USD Worth Bitgert (BRISE) Staked, Users Enjoying Passive Income

12/17/2021 | 08:35am EST
Key Points:

  • Bitgert offers staking rewards
  • The staking process is smooth
  • Flexible staking periods

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2021) - Bitgert, a DeFi protocol built on BSC, announced the staking process barely four months after the token's launch. The team said it was going to launch the revenue sharing staking program before the launch of the staking process, which was done by the end of November 2021. By 7th December 2021, Bitgert launched the widely anticipated staking process.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8372/107947_6c135164c4caea1b_001.jpg

Bitgert

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8372/107947_6c135164c4caea1b_001full.jpg

As expected, Bitgert and the larger crypto community were eagerly waiting for the staking process as thousands started immediately staking their tokens. A few days after the launch of the staking, over $25m worth of Bitgert (BRISE) had been staked, and the number is increasing every day.

The platform is sharing 80% APY of the revenue generated by the products in the Bitgert ecosystem to all staked tokens. 

Among the products already running in the Bitgert ecosystem include Bitgert Audits, Brise wallet, and Bitgert Swap. Therefore, stakers are already earning good passive income from these products. But according to the Bitgert roadmap, there is more about staking that is attracting crypto investors.

The team announced that it will be launching the exchange in Q1-2022 and that the blockchain research has also started. These are two more products expected to increase the amount of staking revenue shared in several folds. Therefore, more staking rewards are coming, and that's the reason more and more tokens are being staked even today.

Bitgert users have the flexibility to choose a staking period. They can choose to stake for 30 days, 60 days, 90 days, or 180 days. So there are four staking categories investors can select from. The longer the staking process, the more the rewards.

The staking is pretty simple since all users need BRISE tokens. The team has made Bitgert token very accessible by providing many platforms where users can buy the token.

Users can now buy Bitgert (BRISE) at PancakeSwap, and exchanges like MEXC Global, LBank, and Bitmart. The token buying process is straightforward.

For more information about Bitgert coin, check out the following platforms:

Media Contact

Peter Henderson
Website: www.bitgert.com
Telegram: https://t.me/bitgertbrise
Coinmarketcap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/bitrise-token/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107947


© Newsfilecorp 2021
