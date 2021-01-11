Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2673954 Ontario Inc. Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Acquisition of Common Shares of Crosswinds Holdings Inc.

01/11/2021 | 09:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2021) - 2673954 Ontario Inc, a company beneficially owned and controlled by Mr. Chris Irwin, announces the filing of an early warning report (the "Report") announcing that Mr. Irwin acquired (the "Acquisition") ownership and control over 5,884,008 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of Crosswinds Holdings Inc. ("Crosswind"). Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Irwin did not beneficially own or control, directly or indirectly, any securities of Crosswinds. Following the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Irwin beneficially owns and controls, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 5,884,008 Common Share representing approximately 61.30% of the outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted and diluted basis.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Irwin has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of Crosswinds either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Common Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71739


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:27aNANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:27aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Aon plc
DJ
09:27aGRS Names Sales Leader to Advance Growth Strategy
BU
09:26aA NEW RACETRACK FOR GLOBAL TV GIANTS : Picture quality is the Foundation and Application is the Soul!
AQ
09:26aBANK OF MONTREAL : BMO Global Asset Management Launches MyESG™ to Help Align Investments and Beliefs
AQ
09:25aLETSFIT : Unveils $40 Smartwatch with Pulse Oximeter Capabilities at CES
BU
09:25aPCT LTD Discusses 2021 Revenue Potential with The Stock Day Podcast
NE
09:25aCIM COMMERCIAL TRUST : Secures Long-Term Lease for Entire New Office Building at Penn Field Office Campus in Austin
BU
09:25a2673954 Ontario Inc. Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Acquisition of Common Shares of Crosswinds Holdings Inc.
NE
09:24aSpot platinum falls over 5% to $1,007.20/oz
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Apple, Hyundai set to agree electric car tie-up, says Korea IT News
2EXCLUSIVE: Tesla hunts for design chief to create cars for China - sources
3ANALYSIS: Cancel your weekends! Bitcoin doesn't rest, and neither can you
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : JP Morgan takes a positive view
5HANG SENG : Wall Street firms reduce exposure to Chinese telcos as U.S. ban approaches

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ