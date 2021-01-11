2673954 Ontario Inc. Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Acquisition of Common Shares of Crosswinds Holdings Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2021) - 2673954 Ontario Inc, a company beneficially owned and controlled by Mr. Chris Irwin, announces the filing of an early warning report (the "Report") announcing that Mr. Irwin acquired (the "Acquisition") ownership and control over 5,884,008 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of Crosswinds Holdings Inc. ("Crosswind"). Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Irwin did not beneficially own or control, directly or indirectly, any securities of Crosswinds. Following the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Irwin beneficially owns and controls, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 5,884,008 Common Share representing approximately 61.30% of the outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted and diluted basis.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Irwin has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of Crosswinds either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Common Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR.

