$27 Billion RIA Self-Funds Trust Company To Further Fortify Its Independence

Moneta responds to demand for trust capabilities to enhance intergenerational wealth transfer

In an enterprising move, Moneta, a 100% partner-owned firm offering advisory services through its registered investment advisor (RIA) Moneta Group Investment Advisors, LLC, has launched its own trust company.

The move aligns with Moneta’s commitment to fiduciary practices and independence.

“Our advisors and clients have been asking for this to more efficiently pass on their net worth to the next generation. True to the Moneta way, we are demonstrating our commitment to deliver on their long-term needs without the influence of outside funding,” said Moneta CEO and Chairman of the Board Eric Kittner. “Investing in your own trust company is not something a firm that plans to sell in five years does.”

Moneta Trust will enable clients to appoint a single corporate trustee for both liquid and illiquid assets held in trust. A singular trustee will simplify the intergenerational transfer of wealth at a time when it is estimated to reach $68 trillion in U.S. assets* over the next 25 years.

“The numbers are astounding in terms of the need for advice around wealth transfer from one generation to the next,” said Moneta Partner Gene Diederich. “Because we are often in the driver’s seat with clients as they design their wealth transfer plan, we have intimate knowledge of how to execute it in a way that is best for their family, and now we can do so with the resources of Moneta Trust.”

Moneta Trust is headquartered in Kansas City, home to Moneta’s second geographic expansion, which followed the opening of the RIA’s Denver office in 2019.

ABOUT MONETA

Moneta Trust is chartered pursuant to Kansas statutes as a non-depository retail trust company and regulated by the Kansas Office of the State Bank Commissioner. Moneta Trust is a wholly owned subsidiary of Moneta Holding Corp., which itself is a wholly owned subsidiary of Moneta Group, LLC.

Advisory services are offered through Moneta Group Investment Advisors, LLC, a registered investment advisor with $27.4 billion in assets under management, headquartered in the Midwest. Barron’s ranked Moneta among the nation’s Top 10 Independent RIAs in 2018, 2019 and 2020 for its combination of quality and scale. InvestmentNews ranked Moneta as the nation’s second-largest fee-only RIA, with more than $20 billion in AUM in 2019 and 2020. Moneta Group Investment Advisors, LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Moneta Group, LLC.

Moneta consistently earns praise for the way it invests in and takes care of employees. In 2019, InvestmentNews ranked Moneta among the nation’s “Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers” for the second-straight year. In 2021, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch ranked Moneta among its “Top Workplaces” for the eighth-straight year and the St. Louis Business Journal named Moneta as one of its “Best Places to Work” for a sixth-straight year.

