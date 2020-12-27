27 countries, 27 films, one virtual festival: First-ever virtual European Union Film Festival in Canada a success

The EUFF online(link is external), which kicked off on 13 November, featured an entertaining collection of films from all EU Member States, highlighting Europe's unity and cultural riches. The well-rounded programme also included introductions by EU Member States Ambassadors and Q&A sessions with filmmakers and performers.

This year's festival represented a truly unprecedented collaboration that rewarded our devoted fans for their support over the years and offered Canadians across the country an opportunity to explore the best contemporary European cinema.

The EUFF was organized by the Delegation of the European Union to Canada, the embassies and consulates of EU Member States, in partnership with the Canadian Film Institute(link is external) in Ottawa, the European Union Film Festival in Toronto(link is external), and The Cinematheque(link is external) in Vancouver.

We are thrilled with the outcome of the festival and thank all those who made this our most successful edition yet. We hope the festival helped ease the burden of these extraordinary pandemic times by allowing our viewers to experience cinema in new and different ways.