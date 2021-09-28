28-09-2021 Media Release - BON Tertiary Institutions Debating Challenges

28 September 2021

The News Editor

BANK OF NAMIBIA TERTIARY INSTITUTIONS DEBATING CHALLENGE HOSTED

The Bank of Namibia is proud to announce the University of Namibia as the overall winner of the first ever Bank of Namibia Tertiary Institutions' Debating Challenge. The competition was hosted in support of the country's financial literacy initiative and the recognisable need to educate the nation on the role and functions of the central bank as well as its role in the economy. The University of Namibia (UNAM) and the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) locked horns as inaugural participants of this Challenge in the form of a debate.

The Bank has long realised that there is a need to encourage and stimulate young people to take interest in the economy of the country regardless of their disciplines or career choices. This initiative, targeting tertiary institutions, augments current efforts to proactively engage the youth at tertiary institutions doing advanced economic studies to apply their theoretical knowledge acquired in lecture halls to real life, experiential and topical issues.