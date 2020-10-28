28 Oct 2020 – Notice of Annual General Meeting:Proxy Form

EMPEROR ENERGY LIMITED ACN 006 024 764 Notice of Annual General Meeting Explanatory Statement and Proxy Form Date of Meeting: Wednesday, 25 November 2020 Time of Meeting: 10:00 AM (AEDT) Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held virtually via a webinar conferencing facility. If you are a shareholder who wishes to attend and participate in the virtual meeting, please register in advance as per the instructions outlined in this Notice of Meeting. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to lodge their completed proxy forms in accordance with the instructions in this Notice of Meeting. Following recent modifications brought to the Corporations Act 2001 and the Corporations Regulations 2001 under the Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (no.1) 2020, no hard copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum will be circulated. A Notice of Access and Proxy Form will be delivered by email providing instruction on how to vote and attend the meeting. The Notice of Meeting has been given to those entitled to receive by use of one or more technologies. The Notice of Meeting is also available on the Australian Stock Exchange Announcement platform and on the Company's website (https://emperorenergy.com.au.) This Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Statement should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their accountant, solicitor or other professional advisor without delay.

28 October 2020 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Emperor Energy Limited (Company) will be held virtually via a webinar conferencing facility at 10.00am (AEDT) on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 (AGM, Annual General Meeting or Meeting). In accordance with subsection 5(1)(f) of the Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No.1) 2020 made by the Commonwealth Treasurer on 5 May 2020, the Company will not be dispatching physical copies of the Notice of Meeting. Instead the Notice of Meeting and accompanying explanatory statement (Meeting Materials) are being made available to shareholders electronically. This means that: - You can access the Meeting Materials online at the Company's website https://emperorenergy.com.au or at the Company's share registry's website (https://www.automicgroup.com.au) through Investor Centre. A complete copy of the Meeting Materials has been posted to the Company's ASX Market announcements page at www.asx.com.au under the Company's ASX code "EMP".

If you have provided an email address and have elected to receive electronic communications from the Company, you will receive an email to your nominated email address with a link to an electronic copy of the Meeting materials and the voting instruction form.

You can also download EMP's 2020 Annual Report from the link ( https://cdn- api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02288063- 2A1253553?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4 If you would like to receive electronic communications from the Company in the future, please update your communication elections online at https://www.automicgroup.com.au. If you have not yet registered, you will need your shareholder information including SRN/HIN details. If you are unable to access the Meeting Materials online please contact our share registry Automic on https://www.automicgroup.com.auor by phone on 1300 288 664 (within Australia) or on +61 2 9698 5414 (Outside Australia) between 8:30am and 5:30pm (AEDT) Monday to Friday, to obtain a copy. As a result of the potential health risks and the Governments restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Meeting will be held via a webinar conferencing facility. Details of how to register to attend the Meeting are contained in the Meeting Materials. The Company strongly recommends to Shareholders to lodge a directed proxy as soon as possible in advance of the meeting even if they are planning to attend the meeting online. Yours sincerely, Carl Dumbrell Company Secretary Emperor Energy Limited

EMPEROR ENERGY LIMITED ACN 006 024 764 Registered Office: Level 21, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney NSW 2000 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Emperor Energy Limited (Company) will be held virtually via a webinar conferencing facility at 10.00am (AEDT) on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 (AGM, Annual General Meeting or Meeting). The health and safety of members and personnel, and other stakeholders, is the highest priority and the Company is acutely aware of the current circumstances results from COVID-19. While the COVID-19 situation remains volatile uncertain, based on the best information available to the Board at the time of the Notice, the Company intends to conduct a poll on the resolutions in the Notice using the proxies filed prior to the Meeting. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit their proxies as early as possible and in any event prior to the cut off for proxy voting as set out in the Notice. To lodge your proxy, please follow the directions on your personalised poxy form which will be provided along with a copy of the Notice, delivered to you by email or post (depending on your communication preferences). Shareholders attending the AGM virtually will be able to ask questions and the Company has made provision for shareholders who register their attendance before the start of the meeting to also cast their votes on the proposed resolutions at the AGM. The virtual meeting can be attended using the following details: When: Wednesday, 25 November 2020 at 10.00am (AEDT) Topic: Emperor Energy Limited- 2020 Annual General Meeting Register in advance for this webinar: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fn25eQkwQWik71MKGDtWlg After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. The Company only recommends its Shareholders to lodge a directed proxy as soon as possible in advance of the meeting even hey are planning to attend the meeting online. The Company is happy to accept and answer questions submitted prior to the meeting by email to carl@emperorenergy.com.au. Where a written question is raised in respect of the key management personnel of the company, the resolutions to be considered at the meeting, the Company will address the relevant question during the course of the meeting or by written response after the Meeting (subject to the discretion of the Company not to respond to unreasonable and/or offensive questions). If the situation in relation to COVID-19 were to change in a way that affected the position above, the Company will provide a further update ahead of the Meeting by releasing announcement to ASX. Any shareholders who wish to attend the AGM online should therefore monitor the Company's website and its ASX announcements for any updates about the AGM. If it becomes necessary or appropriate to make alternative arrangements for the holding or conducting of the meeting, the Company will make further information available through the ASX website at asx.com.au (ASX: EMP) and on its website at https://emperorenergy.com.au.

AGENDA This Explanatory Statement and proxy for which accompany and form part of this Notice, describe in more detail the matters to be considered. Please consider this Notice, the Explanatory Statement and the proxy for in their entirety. ORDINARY BUSINESS Receipt and consideration of Accounts & Reports To receive and consider the financial report and the reports of the Company and related reports of the Directors (including the Remuneration Report) and auditors for the year ended 30 June 2020. Note: Except for as set out in Resolution 1, there is no requirement for shareholders to approve these reports. Accordingly, no resolution will be put to shareholders on this item of business. Resolution 1 - Adoption of Remuneration Report To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That for the purposes of Section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 and for all other purposes, the Remuneration Report (including in the Directors' Report) for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 be adopted." Resolution 2 - Re-election of Nigel Harvey as Director of the Company To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That Nigel Harvey, who retires by rotation as a Director in accordance with the Constitution of the Company and, being eligible for re-election, be re-elected as a Director of the Company." Resolution 3 - Ratification of Prior Share Issue To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, shareholders approve, ratify and approve the allotment and issue on 29 May 2020 of 18,174,044 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at an issue price of $0.0275 (2.75 cents) per share." Resolution 4 - Placement or Issue of Securities to a Related Parties Resolution 4(a) - Placement or Issue of Securities to a Related Party To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of listing Rule 10.11 and Chapter 2E of the Corporations Act 2001 and for all other purposes, approval be given to grant 2,068,966 Shares in the Company at an issue price of $0.029 to Carl Dumbrell (or his nominee), the Non-Executive director of the Company, on the terms and conditions described in the Explanatory Statement." Resolution 4(b) - Placement or Issue of Securities to a Related Party To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of listing Rule 10.11 Chapter 2E of the Corporations Act 2001 and for all other purposes, approval be given to grant 2,068,966 Shares in the Company at an issue price of $0.029 to Phil McNamara (or his nominee), the Non-Executive director of the Company, on the terms and conditions described in the Explanatory Statement."

