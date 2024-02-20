29,195 PALESTINIANS KILLED AND 69,170 INJURED IN ISRAELI STRIKES ON GAZA SINCE OCT.7 - HEALTH MINISTRY IN GAZA
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|3.935 ILS
|+0.56%
|-0.22%
|-
|2,632 PTS
|-0.28%
|+0.78%
|-
UBS lifts S&P 500 year-end target to 5,400, highest among top global brokerages
Exclusive-Japan's Kyushu Electric to wait for US LNG policy clarity on Lake Charles
India seeks $26 bln of private nuclear power investments, sources say
India expects record rapeseed output due to bigger area, favourable weather
Hungary set to ratify Sweden's NATO bid on Feb 26 after long delay
US asset managers ready for turn in China sentiment with products stacked up
Exxon warns EU that red tape might push it to invest elsewhere, FT reports
How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia