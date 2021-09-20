2Checkout Takes the Stage at SaaStr Annual 2021

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout (now Verifone), the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, today announces that it is a Gold sponsor, speaker, and exhibitor at the 2021 SaaStr Annual. The world’s largest B2B SaaS conference takes place, once again in person, in San Mateo, CA, September 27-29, 2021. Over 5,000 Cloud and SaaS Founders, VC, and Executives are expected to attend the 7th SaaStr Annual during three full conference days, which will include hundreds of workshops and thousands of mentoring sessions.



The 2Checkout team will give you all the insights, tips, and tricks on how to scale your SaaS business, boost online sales, and optimize recurring revenue streams.

2Checkout will be hosting two workshops at SaaStr Annual 2021:

Deborah Preston, VP of Client Success at 2Checkout (now Verifone), will deliver a virtual session on September 27, on Proven Strategies to Reduce SaaS Churn and Give Your Retention Rate a Boost, covering real-world examples of commerce strategies that SaaS and software companies can use to move the needle on their retention and churn prevention strategies.

Lorraine Marquis, Head of Digital Sales at 2Checkout (now Verifone), will host a live session on September 28, in the Outdoor Expo, Cantina Stage, on Commerce Automation Tactics in B2B SaaS That Actually Work, sharing hands-on advice on how to leverage commerce tools to improve customer experience, reduce costs, improve process tracking, and ultimately increase sales.

In addition, you can meet 2Checkout as an exhibitor at the event. Meet and connect with our team at Booth #236 to learn how our all-in-one monetization platform can help your business expand internationally, as well as optimize recurring revenue streams across channels by simplifying the back-end complexities that modern digital commerce creates.

“We are so excited to take part in this year’s SaaStr Annual, the industry's largest B2B SaaS event, once again held in-person,” said Lorraine Marquis, Head of Digital Sales, Americas, at Verifone. “The modern tech stack that SaaS companies employ can make a huge difference in how these businesses can scale and make their operations more efficient. Commerce tools play a huge role in this, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to talk about the active role digital commerce can take in scaling operations, as well as improving customer retention and overall revenue.”

For those interested in joining 2Checkout at the event, and receiving a discount code on your SaaStr Annual ticket, please schedule a meeting here. The full event agenda is available here.

