2J Antennas : Is Unlocking Advanced Technologies With The World's Smallest Flexible Antennas Aimed To Powering Global Communication

08/17/2021 | 12:02pm EDT
2J Antennas “Connecting the World”, a global leader in high performance antenna solutions, introduces the world’s smallest flexible antenna to their brand new Mono-Flexi Series. The cutting-edge patent pending technology solves the antenna performance vs. size challenge by introducing a new technique of cable bridging between radiation elements and the extension ground plane, making it ideal for small device integration. The bridging technique creates lower resonances and optimizes tuning while reducing the antenna size with maximum efficiency, especially across low frequency bands.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005773/en/

Mono-Flexi Antenna Series by 2J Antennas (Photo: Business Wire)

Mono-Flexi Antenna Series by 2J Antennas (Photo: Business Wire)

The Mono-Flexi Series is composed of miniature antennas that cover sub-6GHz, 5G NR, 4G LTE and Cellular 600 - 7125 MHz spectrums. GNSS Multi-Constellation, WiFi-6 and ISM band models are under development and will be added to the Mono-Flexi Series in the near future. Right and left hand feed options allow various antenna configurations for MIMO and array systems. This high efficiency antenna is ideal for PCB or cellular devices integration that faces difficulties during certifications, carrier approvals or size restrictions. With this technology, we are able to reduce the size of 4G LTE antennas to 40x20 mm and for 5G NR to 50x25 mm, with a low profile of 0.2mm. Mono-Flexi Series antennas are able to reach above 80% efficiency in the lower frequency bands, making a breakthrough technology now available to the market.

“We are proud to be the first to offer the smallest flexible antenna solutions to the global market. With a growing demand for smaller devices, antenna solutions must continuously innovate with more advanced technologies. Our engineering teams have worked tirelessly developing the smallest full spectrum antenna solution that closes the antenna size vs. performance gap,” states Ruben Cuadras, PhD., Director of Engineering.

About 2J Antennas

Since 2002, 2J Antennas has worked closely with technological innovators catering to medical, automotive, marine, telematics, telecommunication, automation and IoT industry leaders. With a reputation for engineering excellence and self-sufficiency, 2J Antennas is committed to high quality products and a full suite of services that help customers bring their products to market with little to no effort by providing a true end-to-end process.

A comprehensive range of off-the-shelve antennas and customized solutions can be found on their website or by contacting them at sales@2j-antennas.com.


© Business Wire 2021
