Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

+2K SOPRECO VALVES SOLD MAKE COKEMAKING MORE ECOLOGICAL

03/23/2021 | 09:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Coke plant operators around the world have ordered so far at least 2100 SOPRECO® valves, thus proving how much our customers appreciate the robust design of Paul Wurth SOPRECO valve and its efficient and reliable control of the single coke oven chamber pressure with very little efforts on maintenance. Paul Wurth SOPRECO valves avoid emissions from coke oven doors and lids throughout the complete coking cycle and coal charging process.

Our patented Single Oven PREssure COntrol system, SOPRECO, in-house developed and continuously improved by our specialists in coke making technology, is today worldwide recognised as a leading technology for an environmentally friendly and low-emission coke oven plant.

In 2020, and already this year, Paul Wurth was awarded with several new orders for SOPRECO systems, also in combination with the Paul Wurth Smokeless Charging System, as for the new Paul Wurth coke oven batteries for China Steel Corporation in Taiwan, POSCO in South Korea and several customers in China.

In 2021, the Paul Wurth SOPRECO system will be commissioned in various plants all over the world, from ArcelorMittal's coke oven batteries in Taranto, Italy, to SSAB plant in Sweden, Severstal in Russia and several coke oven plants in China (Xiangtan Steel, Henan Liyuan, Hebei Xinxing and Panzhihua Steel).

All these customers take advantage of the advanced SOPRECO technology for implementing an environmentally friendly coke production.

Disclaimer

Paul Wurth SA published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 13:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:17aOMNIQ CORP.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:17aPULMATRIX, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:17aQUECTEL WIRELESS  : Human Horizons Works with JOYNEXT, Quectel and Qualcomm to Feature Intelligent In-Vehicle Experiences in New HiPhi X Sports Utility Vehicles
AQ
09:17aHUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL  : Announcement of annual results for 2020
PU
09:16aDGAP-PVR  : Merck KGaA: Release according to -4-
DJ
09:16aALKALINE WATER  : A88CBD™ Products Now Available in Gabe's, Reasor's Foods and Banner Wholesale Grocers
BU
09:16aDGAP-PVR  : Merck KGaA: Release according to -3-
DJ
09:16aDream Finders Homes Closes on Record Number of New Homes in DC Market
BU
09:16aAFRICAN METALS CORPORATION  : Announces Proposed Private Placement
AQ
09:16aLUCID ENERGY GROUP  : Commissions Red Hills V Cryogenic Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China's Tencent faces concessions to win green light for giant videogamin..
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely plans new EV unit after profit fell by a ..
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
5Oil and shares slide as sanctions, virus fears strike

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ