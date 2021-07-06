2NDGEAR Awarded IT Hardware Contract from Pennsylvania's Cooperative Purchasing Program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2NDGEAR , a subsidiary of Insight Investments, LLC , today announced that it has been awarded a contract renewal with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s cooperative purchasing program, COSTARS, as an approved vendor for IT hardware. The renewal provides COSTARS members continued direct access to 2NDGEAR’s refurbished IT products and IT support services with a streamlined purchasing process.

2NDGEAR has been an approved COSTARS vendor since 2016 and this is the company’s fourth consecutive contract renewal.

“COSTARS is an excellent program for schools, municipalities and non-profits as it provides access to trusted products and services at preferred rates,” said Leslie Zaks, Business Development Executive, Government Contracts, 2NDGEAR. “We have been a COSTARS member for five years and it is a great way for us to reach more customers. Our team has extensive experience serving education organizations and local agencies, and we remain dedicated to delivering top quality IT hardware, software, services, and support.”

As a qualified vendor in the COSTARS program, local public procurement units, local government units, and eligible non-profits throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania can access 2NDGEAR’s products and services. The company’s offerings include IT hardware from main brands like Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Products include laptops, desktops, monitors, servers, storage, networking equipment, peripherals, and technology-related classroom furniture such as charging and storage carts.

2NDGEAR’s COSTARS contract number is 003-436.

For more information on the Pennsylvania COSTARS program visit: https://www.dgs.pa.gov/COSTARS/Pages/default.aspx

About 2NDGEAR

2NDGEAR, a subsidiary of Insight Investments, LLC, is a leading supplier of affordable new, recertified, and refurbished laptops, desktops, monitors, servers, networking gear, and other IT equipment from today’s top brands. Through its 37,000 square-foot technology center, 2NDGEAR stores, audits, refurbishes, images and processes the destruction of 100’s of thousands of units per year. 2NDGEAR also supports the entire IT lifecycle with services such as help desk staffing, asset liquidation, cybersecurity and more that enable today’s educational institutions and organizations to get the most out of their technology. Through world-class customer service, quality products, and technical expertise, 2NDGEAR aims to provide a customer experience unlike any other. To learn more, visit www.2NDGEAR.com.

2NDGEAR Media Contact: Christy Kemp 303-898-3390 ckemp@dahliapr.com