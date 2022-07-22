2Q GDP on the Docket -- Data Week Ahead

The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC statement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Jul -10 (3) -17.7 Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller May N/A +21.2% 20-City HPI Y/Y 1000 New Home Sales Jun 664K (10) 696K -- percent change -4.6% +10.7% 1000 Consumer Confidence Jul 97.8 (10) 98.7 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Jul -10 (3) -19 Wednesday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Jun -0.1% (11) +0.8%* 1000 Pending Home Sales Jun -0.5% (4) +0.7% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 23 248K (3) 251K 0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 2Q +0.3% (13) -1.6%** 0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 2Q +7.4% (5) +8.2%** 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Jul N/A 12 Composite Index Friday 0830 Employment Cost Index 2Q +1.2% (11) +1.4% 0830 Personal Income Jun +0.5% (11) +0.5% 0830 Consumer Spending Jun +1.0% (10) +0.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Jun +0.6% (8) +0.3% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Jun +4.7% (4) +4.7% 0945 Chicago PMI Jul 55.0 (5) 56.0 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jul 51.1 (6) 51.1*** (Final) *Revised Figure **1Q 3rd Reading ***July Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

