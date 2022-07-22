2Q GDP on the Docket -- Data Week Ahead

The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
The FOMC statement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Jul -10 (3) -17.7
Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller May N/A +21.2%
20-City HPI Y/Y
1000 New Home Sales Jun 664K (10) 696K
-- percent change -4.6% +10.7%
1000 Consumer Confidence Jul 97.8 (10) 98.7
1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Jul -10 (3) -19
Wednesday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Jun -0.1% (11) +0.8%*
1000 Pending Home Sales Jun -0.5% (4) +0.7%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 23 248K (3) 251K
0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 2Q +0.3% (13) -1.6%**
0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 2Q +7.4% (5) +8.2%**
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Jul N/A 12
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Employment Cost Index 2Q +1.2% (11) +1.4%
0830 Personal Income Jun +0.5% (11) +0.5%
0830 Consumer Spending Jun +1.0% (10) +0.2%
0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Jun +0.6% (8) +0.3%
0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Jun +4.7% (4) +4.7%
0945 Chicago PMI Jul 55.0 (5) 56.0
1000 Consumer Sentiment Jul 51.1 (6) 51.1***
(Final)
*Revised Figure
**1Q 3rd Reading
***July Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
