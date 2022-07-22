Log in
2Q GDP on the Docket -- Data Week Ahead

07/22/2022 | 02:18pm EDT
The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC statement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    1030  Dallas Fed Mfg Svy             Jul      -10     (3)   -17.7 
Tuesday   0900  S&P/Case-Shiller               May       N/A          +21.2% 
                 20-City HPI Y/Y 
          1000   New Home Sales                Jun       664K   (10)   696K 
                  -- percent change                     -4.6%         +10.7% 
          1000  Consumer Confidence            Jul       97.8   (10)   98.7 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy           Jul      -10     (3)   -19 
Wednesday 0830  Durable Goods Orders           Jun      -0.1%   (11)  +0.8%* 
          1000  Pending Home Sales             Jun      -0.5%   (4)   +0.7% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Jul 23    248K   (3)    251K 
          0830  Real GDP (1st Reading)         2Q       +0.3%   (13)  -1.6%** 
          0830  GDP Prices (1st Reading)       2Q       +7.4%   (5)   +8.2%** 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy        Jul       N/A           12 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Employment Cost Index          2Q       +1.2%   (11)  +1.4% 
          0830  Personal Income                Jun      +0.5%   (11)  +0.5% 
          0830  Consumer Spending              Jun      +1.0%   (10)  +0.2% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M            Jun      +0.6%   (8)   +0.3% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y            Jun      +4.7%   (4)   +4.7% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                    Jul       55.0   (5)    56.0 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             Jul       51.1   (6)    51.1*** 
                  (Final) 
*Revised Figure 
**1Q 3rd Reading 
***July Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-22 1417ET

