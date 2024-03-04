30,534 PALESTINIANS KILLED AND 71,920 INJURED IN ISRAEL'S MILITARY OFFENSIVE ON GAZA SINCE OCT.7 - GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|3.867 ILS
|-0.05%
|-1.41%
|-
|2,706 PTS
|-0.12%
|+1.22%
|-
Philippines will push back against China if maritime interests ignored, Marcos says
Hold/UPDATE 1-Japan government considers calling end to deflation, Kyodo reports
After Red Sea mission, Greece seeks key role in EU defence - minister
Trump tariffs would shave at least 1.2% off German GDP by 2028, IW study shows
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Monday at 1 AM ET