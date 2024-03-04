DUBAI, March 4 (Reuters) - At least 30,534 Palestinians have been killed and 71,920 injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Clauda Tanios; Editing by Toby Chopra)
