30-YEAR U.S. TREASURY YIELDS EXTEND DECLINE AFTER $22 BLN AUCTION, LAST DOWN 4.6 BASIS POINTS TO 4.404%
Tesla, Inc. : Musk moves a step closer to the $56 billion prize and the transfer of Tesla's headquarters to Texas
NYMEX Overview : ULSD on Track for Fourth Daily Gain, Crude Futures Retreat -- OPIS
La Nina weather 65% likely to develop in July-Sept, says US forecaster
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : 3M, Corning, Lululemon, Micron, Broadcom...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
