30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.093% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield declined 0.031 percentage point to 2.093% today. The price rose 21/32 to 95 6/32.

--Largest one-day yield decline since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Yield is off 0.383 percentage point from its 52-week high of 2.476% hit Thursday, March 18, 2021

--Yield is up 0.418 percentage point from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 0.182 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.092 percentage point from its 2022 closing high of 2.185

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

--Yield is up 0.077 percentage point from its 2022 closing low of 2.016% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.205 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-22 1548ET