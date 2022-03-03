30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.225% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield declined 0.006 percentage point to 2.225% today. The price rose 4/32 to 100 17/32.

--Yield is down three of the past four trading days

--Yield is off 0.251 percentage point from its 52-week high of 2.476% hit Thursday, March 18, 2021

--Yield is up 0.550 percentage point from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is down 0.082 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.139 percentage point from its 2022 closing high of 2.364

% hit Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

--Yield is up 0.209 percentage point from its 2022 closing low of 2.016% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.337 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

