30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.312% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield declined 0.052 percentage point to 2.312% today. The price rose 1 3/32 to 98 21/32.

--Largest one-day yield decline since Friday, Feb. 11, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Today's yield is the third highest this year

--Yield is off 0.164 percentage point from its 52-week high of 2.476% hit Thursday, March 18, 2021

--Yield is up 0.637 percentage point from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 0.236 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.052 percentage point from its 2022 closing high of 2.364

% hit Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

--Yield is up 0.296 percentage point from its 2022 closing low of 2.016% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.215 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.424 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

02-17-22 1546ET