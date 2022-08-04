30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.959% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield declined 0.017 percentage point to 2.959% today. The price rose 11/32 to 98 11/32.

--Yield is down for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.024 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield decline since Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

--Yield is down nine of the past 12 trading days

--Yield is off 0.473 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.432% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up 1.284 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 1.097 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.943 percentage point from its 2022 closing low of 2.016% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.071 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-04-22 1544ET