30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.971% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield declined 0.094 percentage point to 2.971% today. The price rose 1 26/32 to 98 3/32.

--Largest one-day yield decline since Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Yield is down four of the past five trading days

--Lowest yield since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Yield is off 0.249 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.220% hit Friday, May 6, 2022

--Yield is up 1.296 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 0.712 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.955 percentage point from its 2022 closing low of 2.016% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.026 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.083 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-22 1546ET