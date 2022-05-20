30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.994% This Week -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield declined 0.097 percentage point to 2.994% this week. The price rose 1 28/32 to 97 21/32.

--Yield is down for two consecutive weeks

--Yield is down 0.226 percentage point over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week yield decline since the week ending Dec. 3, 2021

--Today it is down 0.071 percentage point and the price rose one 12/32 price points

--Yield is down for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.167 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield decline since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Yield is down eight of the past 10 trading days

--Lowest yield since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Yield is off 0.226 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.220% hit Friday, May 6, 2022

--Yield is up 1.319 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 0.662 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.978 percentage point from its 2022 closing low of 2.016% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.049 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.106 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

