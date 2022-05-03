30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.006% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield declined 0.054 percentage point to 3.006% today. The price rose 31/32 to 85 6/32.

--Largest one-day yield decline since Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Snaps a four-trading-day winning streak

--Today's yield is the second highest this year

--Yield is off 0.054 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.060% hit Monday, May 2, 2022

--Yield is up 1.331 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 0.742 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.990 percentage point from its 2022 closing low of 2.016% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.118 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-22 1545ET