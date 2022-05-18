30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.070% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield declined 0.091 percentage point to 3.070% today. The price rose 1 23/32 to 96 7/32.

--Largest one-day yield decline since Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Yield is down six of the past eight trading days

--Yield is off 0.150 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.220% hit Friday, May 6, 2022

--Yield is up 1.395 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 0.684 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.054 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.125 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.182 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

