30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.212% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield declined 0.099 percentage point to 3.212% today. The price rose 1 26/32 to 93 18/32.

--Largest one-day yield decline since Wednesday, June 22, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Yield is off 0.220 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.432% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up 1.537 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 1.147 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.196 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.156 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.324 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-22 1537ET