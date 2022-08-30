30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.219% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield declined 0.028 percentage point to 3.219% today. The price rose 17/32 to 95 26/32.

--Yield is down three of the past four trading days

--Yield is off 0.213 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.432% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up 1.544 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 1.292 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.203 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.243 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.331 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

