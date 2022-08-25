30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.234% -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield declined 0.086 percentage point to 3.234% today. The price rose 1 19/32 to 95 17/32.
--Largest one-day yield decline since Thursday, July 21, 2022
--Snaps a four-trading-day winning streak
--Yield is off 0.198 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.432% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022
--Yield is up 1.559 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021
--Yield is up 1.294 percentage points from 52 weeks ago
--Yield is up 1.218 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016
% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.258 percentage point
--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.346 percentage points
Data based on 3 p.m. ET values
Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-25-22 1547ET