Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.234% -- Data Talk

08/25/2022 | 03:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 30-year yield declined 0.086 percentage point to 3.234% today. The price rose 1 19/32 to 95 17/32.


--Largest one-day yield decline since Thursday, July 21, 2022

--Snaps a four-trading-day winning streak

--Yield is off 0.198 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.432% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up 1.559 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 1.294 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.218 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.258 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.346 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-22 1547ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03pMARKETMIND : Powell to the people
RE
04:02pFrance's Macron urges future with Algeria beyond 'painful' history
RE
04:00pNasdaq ends sharply up, fueled by Nvidia and Amazon
RE
04:00pArgentine wheat mostly in positive condition after rains -grains exchange
RE
04:00pU.S. State Dept approves potential sale of military helicopters to Australia
RE
04:00pRetail workers at rei store in berkeley, california, vote 56 to…
RE
03:55pJack Dorsey says his biggest regret is Twitter became a company
RE
03:50pGERMAN UNION VERDI : Next wage deals should at least compensate for inflation
RE
03:48p30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.234% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:48p10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.023% -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's Powell leaves kid gloves behind as he saddles up for Jackson Hole
2Novartis to Spin Off, List Sandoz Business
3Zaptec: Second quarter 2022 financial results
4Value Investing : What you need to know before investing in value
5Good results in the second quarter for bouvet

HOT NEWS