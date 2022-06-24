30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.258% This Week -- Data Talk

The 30-year yield declined 0.035 percentage point to 3.258% this week. The price rose 20/32 to 92 23/32.

--Largest one-week yield decline since Friday, May 20, 2022

--Snaps a three-week winning streak

--Today it is up 0.079 percentage point and the price fell one 14/32 price points

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Today's yield is the seventh highest this year

--Yield is off 0.174 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.432% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up 1.583 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.675% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 1.089 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.242 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 2.016

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.202 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.370 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

